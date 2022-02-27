town's worst flood since the 1880s.

A severe storm system pummelled Australia's northeastern city of Brisbane on Sunday, causing evacuations, power outages and school closures as the death toll climbed to seven from accompanying flash floods.More than 1,400 homes in the capital of Queensland state were at risk of flooding whileas pristine beaches on the Gold and Sunshine coasts, which are key tourist attractions, all closed.More than 100 schools across the southeast of a state famed for abundant sunshine will be closed on Monday. State rescue services said they received 100 requests an hour for help in recent days.Meteorologists said the deluge and thunderstorms would continue through Monday, before starting to ease off in Queensland, but moving south to New South Wales, where some communities at risk in its northeast have been told to evacuate.