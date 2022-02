© Reuters / Gleb Garanich

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or another sexuality other than heterosexual has increased to a new high of 7.1 percent, a recent Gallup poll found The poll also found thatThe newest measurement of LGBT identification is, when Gallup first measured it. The percentagesince the poll began, the survey giant noted.Gallup added that the increase in individuals who identify with the LGBT communityWhile the percentage of younger Americans who identify as LGBT has been rising, the percentage of traditionalists, baby boomers, and Generation X adults has held steady.The most common identification for respondents who identify as LGBT was. More of those respondents in younger generations identify as bisexual, while older generations are about as likely to say they are gay or lesbian as they are to say bisexual, Gallup noted.The poll was conducted throughout 2021 and surveyed 12,416 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of 1 percentage point.