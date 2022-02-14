Rains in Muscat

Rains in Muscat
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Oman, prompting several flood rescues. Police reported one person has died after a vehicle was trapped in flood water.

According to local media quoting the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the fatality occurred on 13 February 2022 in Muttrah in the Muscat Governorate of Oman. Flooding also damaged homes in Muttrah after a wadi overflowed. Some people took refuge on the roofs of houses and were later rescued by police.

Other areas of the governorate also experienced flooding. The country's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said teams rescued around 30 people who were trapped in their vehicles in flooded areas.

Baushar in Muscat Governorate recorded 45 mm of rain from 13 to 14 February, while Nakhal in Al Batinah South Governorate recorded 55 mm.



Floods in Muscat, Oman, February 2022
© Oman Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) According to local medi
Floods in Muscat, Oman, February 2022.