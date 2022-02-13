According to sources, a suspicious group of nomad religious fanatics was spotted marching around the city of Jericho while blowing trumpets made out of rams horns. With citizens feeling on edge over the constant ominous noise, the King of Jericho has moved to make all horn blowing illegal.Sources indicate the people picked up his decree as a mantra, using it to mock the Israelites."They who blow must go! They who blow must go!"The king consulted his advisors. "What even is this?" the king asked. "They're not listening to me!""O King, live forever!" said Chief Advisor Nahor. "They claim to be led by the One True God who cut off the waters of the Jordan. They say you are just a man and that they will soon conquer this city!"