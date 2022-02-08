Earth Changes
Floods and torrential rain in Puerto Rico - 6 inches of rainfall in under 6 hours
NBC News
Mon, 07 Feb 2022 12:44 UTC
The severe weather also knocked over several trees and forced authorities to close various main roads, with more than a dozen people remaining in shelters after their homes flooded.
Up to six inches of rain fell in less than six hours in some places, said Nino Correa, commissioner for the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration.
Toa Alta, a town in Puerto Rico's northern region, received the most rain with nearly 16 inches over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan.
Flooding along coastal areas was worsened by large waves of up to 13 feet hitting the island's north coast on Saturday and Sunday.
Source: AP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 10, displaces 48,000 in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded (UPDATE)
- Floods and torrential rain in Puerto Rico - 6 inches of rainfall in under 6 hours
- Spain talks of treating Covid like flu, drops outside mask mandate, but retains various lockdown restrictions
- Credit Suisse faces trial for $45.5 million money-laundering for suspected Bulgarian cocaine trafficking ring
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border
- Universities nationwide host 'Sex Week' ahead of Valentine's Day
- Alaska is onboard! Alaskan truckers form convoy to support Canadian protests
- Trudeau government vows to criminally target American donors supporting Freedom Protest for "undermining national security"
- 'War?! I want a post office': In a remote Ukrainian border village, more pressing worries than a new Russian invasion
- How many times has the US said 'just trust us' and then lied?
- Police begin ARRESTING convoy protesters outside Parliament
- Ottawa Police ADMIT to lobbying GoFundMe to withhold funds from Canadian truckers
- Leftists use mass censorship because they don't have the guts to engage in fair debate
- Technocrats demand meat tax to fight climate change
- What Putin Wants
- Is population control the next conspiracy "theory" to become a reality?
- Rebranding coercion: UK gov't now warning NHS staff they have 'professional responsibility' to have covid jab, 1 week after dropping vaccine mandate
- Biden's top science adviser bullied and demeaned subordinates, according to White House investigation
- What has been asserted without evidence may be dismissed without evidence
- Credit Suisse faces trial for $45.5 million money-laundering for suspected Bulgarian cocaine trafficking ring
- Trudeau government vows to criminally target American donors supporting Freedom Protest for "undermining national security"
- How many times has the US said 'just trust us' and then lied?
- What Putin Wants
- Is population control the next conspiracy "theory" to become a reality?
- Biden's top science adviser bullied and demeaned subordinates, according to White House investigation
- What has been asserted without evidence may be dismissed without evidence
- Empowering China's digital informants
- National security adviser: Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now'
- Kamala Harris left speechless as another staffer exits
- 'Rules for thee', etc.: Maskless Obama under fire over elitism
- Ukraine states possibility of Russian invasion "low", US claims it could be 'tomorrow or a few weeks'
- Justin Trudeau: Bungler and menace to Canada
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Groundhog Day in the Situation Room: Whacking 'Our' Terrorists, Hating on Russia
- Erdogan in Kiev, Putin in Beijing: Can neo-Ottomanism fit into Greater Eurasia?
- The Pakistani-Chinese strategic partnership isn't an anti-Modi alliance
- Trapped in IMF debt, Argentina turns to Russia and joins China's Belt & Road
- UK adds new offences to its 'online safety bill'
- US State Dept backs latest raft of Saudi, UAE, Jordan arms sales despite Biden's claim to shift focus to 'human rights'
- Japan rejects US insistence it should sanction Russia based on 'speculations'
- Spain talks of treating Covid like flu, drops outside mask mandate, but retains various lockdown restrictions
- China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border
- Universities nationwide host 'Sex Week' ahead of Valentine's Day
- Alaska is onboard! Alaskan truckers form convoy to support Canadian protests
- 'War?! I want a post office': In a remote Ukrainian border village, more pressing worries than a new Russian invasion
- Police begin ARRESTING convoy protesters outside Parliament
- Ottawa Police ADMIT to lobbying GoFundMe to withhold funds from Canadian truckers
- Leftists use mass censorship because they don't have the guts to engage in fair debate
- Technocrats demand meat tax to fight climate change
- Rebranding coercion: UK gov't now warning NHS staff they have 'professional responsibility' to have covid jab, 1 week after dropping vaccine mandate
- Freedom Convoy movement spreads across the globe
- Border Patrol arrests at Mexico border hit record high last year
- Ottawa police threaten to arrest anyone providing material support to Freedom Convoy; organizers respond
- Judge blocks schools from enforcing Pritzker's mask, vaccine mandates, refers to policies as 'type of evil'
- Parents boiling over Meatless Fridays at NYC schools
- Cops arrest seven after raiding cult whose members are CASTRATED live on film
- New Jersey governor ends school mask mandate
- Spotify CEO to employees: 'I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer'
- It's not really about Rogan's language: Spotify censors Kulinski interview about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi
- Oops: Removing Freedom Convoy protest trucks could be almost 'impossible,' say heavy towing experts
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Researchers discover locations of ancient Maya sacred groves of cacao trees
- How the English failed at stamping out the Scots language
- Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK - Bloody Sunday
- Al Tantura: The memory of colonization
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Creativity and Humanity of John Lennon
- Ice-age remains near Sea of Galilee show ancient residents thrived as ice melted
- Possible lunisolar calendar systems at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe
- Across the Muslim world, Islamism is going out of vogue
- Archaeological discoveries show Poverty Point is more complex than previously known
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- A 'treasure map' to find meteorites in Antarctica
- How realistic is the prospect of a 'quantum apocalypse'?
- Astronomers discover the first-ever 'wandering' black hole in our galaxy
- Non-invasive method to deliver drugs to the brain
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- MIT Engineers create "impossible" new material: Stronger than steel, light as plastic
- Worlds can change: Puffy planets lose atmospheres & become super-earths
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Science? A Peek Behind the Curtain of Institutional Science
- Supermassive black hole flares may be due to magnetic 'reconnection'
- Everything is coming up "non-random"!
- New mode of flight found in tiny beetle
- 2nd 'Trojan Asteroid' confirmed orbiting with Earth
- Unravelling the ancient stories hidden in DNA
- Earth is spinning faster now than it was 50 years ago
- Best of the Web: More moons! Earth acquires SECOND 'Trojan asteroid', space rock orbiting our planet
- Best of the Web: The Rise of Totalitarian Science, 2022 Edition
- Glaciers and Earth's 'Great Unconformity' explored in new study
- Watch: Kid Explains Intelligent Design to His Dad
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 10, displaces 48,000 in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded (UPDATE)
- Floods and torrential rain in Puerto Rico - 6 inches of rainfall in under 6 hours
- Ebeko Volcano erupts in Kuril Islands, Russia
- Nine killed in 3 days after more than 100 avalanches hit Austria (UPDATE)
- Power outages in Auckland, New Zealand following exceptional heavy rain - 17 inches in 26 hours
- Stunning photo captured from space: New eruption at Krakatoa Volcano
- Dead baby humpback whale found near Honolulu, Hawaii
- Bhutan witnessing heavy snowfall resulting in extremely cold conditions with one area hit by first snow in 64 years
- South Africa - 3 missing, dozens evacuated after floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
- Geologists 'closely monitoring' rising magma under Oregon volcanic region
- Heavy snow blankets Sea of Japan coast - 31 inches of snowfall in 24 hours
- Two skiers killed in second deadly avalanche in Austria
- Avalanche kills one in Russia's Sakhalin region
- 12-year-old boy killed by pack of stray dogs inside a primary school in Pakistan
- Huge US winter storm leaves over 330,000 without power and 9,000 flights cancelled
- Shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake in southern Indian Ocean
- Five dead and one hurt after avalanche in Austrian Alps
- Your goose is cooked: Freak ball of lightning kills Canada goose at Cheshire lake in UK
- Another waterspout emerges, this time in Pitas, Malaysia
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border, USGS says
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Tianjin, China on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Lazio region in Italy on January 26
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- Moderna begins trials of HIV vaccine which relies on same dubious mRNA technology as some Covid jabs
- SOTT Focus: Pfizer/FDA Corruption, Lethal Batches, and Autopsies Reveal Covid-19 Jab Genocide
- Asymptomatic viral infections in newborns linked to respiratory infections later in life
- Best of the Web: The disease of modern medicine
- The truth is coming out about the Covid death count
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Great Narrative Shift: Are 'Easing Restrictions' a Good Sign?
- Late to the party: Japanese company says Ivermectin shows 'antiviral effect' against COVID
- Aortic Stenosis: The latest heart attack scapegoat
- Pfizer's poison Covid pill
- UK scientists: Tougher Covid restrictions in Scotland and Wales 'haven't made any difference'
- 2021 less deadly than 2015, ONS data show
- CDC 'Pivoting its language' on vaccination status
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
Quote of the Day
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
Recent Comments
The US embassy in Kiev is considering moving to western Ukraine amid the threat of a "Russian invasion" LOL I advise you to put the Embassy on the...
From the series: "Dear Golem, you broke our balls" US President, mentally ill and drug trafficker Joe ZomBiden previously threatened to stop Nord...
If no ones already bagged it, can I have the 3rd goose from the left please. 🍗🍗 🍻🍻 😛
A Ukrainian army soldier in an interview with a reporter from the US channel Vice admitted that the inhabitants of the Kiev-occupied part of...
A painful article, knowing that it's all a poke ... The beauty is that the Zombies follow these things ..., RIGHT - LEFT, when they are all the...