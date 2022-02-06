A strong winter pressure pattern and a cold air mass above Japan have brought heavy snow, especially along the Sea of Japan coast from Hokkaido down to the Chugoku region.As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, snow accumulation of 342 centimeters was recorded in the town of Tsunan in Niigata Prefecture, and 262 centimeters in the village of Nozawaonsen in Nagano Prefecture.In the city of Sapporo in the country's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 108 centimeters of snow was on the ground. The last time the city saw snow deeper than one meter was in March 2014.Up to 65 centimeters of snow is expected to fall in the 24 hours through Monday morning in Niigata Prefecture, 60 centimeters in the prefectures of Nagano and Gifu, as well as the northern Kansai region.Officials warn that the strong cold air mass is expected to move across to the Pacific Coast, bringing heavy snow to the plains in the Tokai region and elsewhere.Weather officials warn the snow could cause traffic disruptions and power outages. They are calling for caution against snow falling from rooftops and avalanches.