NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal speaks out against vaccine mandates
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 04:17 UTC
"Look, I encourage everyone to be safe and take care of your family; I do. But there are still some people that don't want to take it. And you shouldn't have to be forced to take something you don't want," O'Neal said to his Thursday guest.
Shaquille's guest, a reporter from CBS, argued that vaccine mandates don't force people into vaccination which O'Neal insisted they do.
"It is forced. Because if the man don't take it, the man gonna get fired," Shaquille O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq.
The NBA legend was praised across social media for his comments, commending him for speaking out when those in the public eye that hold the same views are too afraid to speak against the mainstream narrative.
Comment: It would seem Shaq has changed his views from September. We guess escalating tyranny will make some people stop and think, and maybe even come to their senses.
