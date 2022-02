NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke out against COVID vaccine mandates on his podcast on Thursday and advocated for bodily autonomy. He said no one "should be forced" to take the vaccine.Shaquille's guest, a reporter from CBS, argued that vaccine mandates don't force people into vaccination which O'Neal insisted they do."It is forced. Because if the man don't take it, the man gonna get fired," Shaquille O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq