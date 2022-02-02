Volcano erupted, there is danger in the skies due to a large ash cloud.The Russian Chikurachki volcano erupted yesterday, emitting pyroclasts.Located south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, on Paramushir Island, the 1,816-meter-high volcano began to emit ash and gases.The activity caused the ash rise to first rise up to 5 kilometers above sea level, while the latest update from the Institute of Volcanology indicated that it has even reached 6 km above sea level 5 km above the crater.The Volcanological Institute raised the alert level for air transport to Naranja a Chikurachki, since the ash cloud extends more than 104 km in the west-southwest direction of the massif.To date, it is reported that there is no threat to the life of the population.(Translated by Google)