It's snowing heavily in parts of the Alps at present. Austria appears to be getting the most snowfall so far with the Zillertal Arena, pictured this morning,Snow resorts across Europe are almost all fully open this season and most reported big December snowfalls which got the current season off to as great start, however there has not been much fresh snowfall since and many areas had something of a "dry January" so the new snow is very welcome.Norway's Bjorli is pictured below.Scotland's mountains have also turned white again following the weekend storms with the forecast of more snowfall there raising hopes that they'll be able to fully open later this month.