© Wall Street Journal



© WAPO



In March 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine. A month later, war erupted between Russian-allied separatists and Ukraine's military in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. The United Nations human rights office estimates that more than 13,000 people have been killed.

The West Wants Investor-Friendly Policies in Ukraine

© NYT



The US Helped Overthrow Ukraine's Elected President

US Officials Were Caught Picking the New Government

© FAIR



Washington Used Nazis to Help Overthrow the Government

There's a Lot More to the Crimean Annexation

The US Wants to Expand NATO

© Der Speigel



The US Wouldn't Tolerate What Russia Is Expected to Accept

© USA Today



"Putin can — and will — use any measures the United States and its NATO allies either take or refrain from taking as a pretext for aggression."

"We have made it clear that NATO's move to the east is unacceptable," and that "the United States is standing with missiles on our doorstep. How would the Americans react if missiles were placed at the border with Canada or Mexico?"

"Some analysts have expressed worry that the Russian leader is making demands that he knows Washington will reject, possibly as a pretext for military action once he is spurned."

"I don't see us giving them anything that would suffice relative to their demands, and what troubles me is they know that."

The Memory Hole

© Sergey Dolzhenko/Shutterstock



"economic sanctions that would further weaken Russia's economy" and "sap the strength and morale of Russia's military while undercutting Mr. Putin's domestic popularity."