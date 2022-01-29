Earth Changes
Bus falls into large sinkhole at depot in Hong Kong, China
The Standard (Hong Kong)
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 12:34 UTC
The rear of the bus plunged into the five-meter-deep hole, while the front was lifted above the ground three to four meters high. Another bus adjacent to the double-decker also tilted.
KMB staff reported the incident at around 4.30am today and no one was injured in the incident.
The bus company said the sinkhole at the depot measures six meters long, eight meters broad and five meters deep.
Quote of the Day
By their own follies they perished, the fools.
Recent Comments
View from Kiev: Americans show panic, this is a big mistake of the Anglo-Saxons Director of the Kiev Center for Political Studies and Conflict...
THE FOUR MAJOR FLEETS OF THE RUSSIAN NAVY LAUNCHED LARGE SCALE EXERCISES CAUSING PANIC IN THE WEST While Washington continues to instigate Kiev to...
Due to the fact that the probability of an armed conflict in Ukraine is extremely high, given that Turkey is a NATO country, the situation between...
My take on it is this: BLM was initially a grassroots movement. This charity/corporate organization which emerged out of the shadows and co-opted...
Since Nazi Ukraina is in total collapse, in practice it is in BANKRUPTCY , Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to consider the issue...