A Kowloon Motor Bus Company double-decker plunged into a sinkhole that opened up at a depot in Tseung Kwan O early on Thursday morning.while the front was lifted above the ground three to four meters high. Another bus adjacent to the double-decker also tilted.KMB staff reported the incident at around 4.30am today and no one was injured in the incident.