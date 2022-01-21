This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on January 19, at 5:11 local time (equivalent to 4:11 universal time). It was as almost bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 233,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the north of Spain. It began at an altitude of about 127 km over the southwest of the province of Teruel (region of Aragón), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 69 km over the southeast of the province of Guadalajara (region of Castilla-La Mancha).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, El Aljarafe, El Guijo, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).