Disaster authorities in Madagascar report at least 10 people have lost their lives after heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides in Analamanga Region, including the capital Antananarivo.According to the national disaster agency, Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes (BNGRC), heavy rain struck during the night of 17 January 2022. Antananarivo recorded over 75mm of rain in 24 hours to 18 January 2022.BNGRC reported widespread damage in the capital and surrounding areas, including collapsed houses and bridges, damaged infrastructure and inundated farmland.Fatalities were reported Ambohimangakely (3) Alasora (1), Nanisana (2) Manjakaray (2), Ambodempona (1) and Ambohidroa (1). Two other people were reported injured and around 500 people have been displaced. Teams from BNGRC and the fire service carried out emergency rescues.Madagascar's Ministry of Water issued red alert warnings due to high levels of the Sisaony river, which jumped 68 cm in half an hour to reach 2.09 metres at the Andramasina station. Levels of the Ikopa and Mamba rivers are also high.Further heavy rainfall is expected and BNGRC have called on people to be aware of the increased danger of flooding and landslides. Residnetial areas on the steep slopes in Antananarivo are particularly vulnerable to landslides, as shown in the incidents of March 2015 and January 2019.