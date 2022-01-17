The heavy downpour in Uberlândia (Minas Gerais) on Sunday, January 16, flooded homes and businesses in the city.The city of Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, Brazil, registered floods in several areas after heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon, January 16.Videos show the damage caused by the waters, which swept away cars and flooded homes and stores.The Uberlândia City Hall said on social networks that an emergency task force was set up to mitigate the impacts of the rain.