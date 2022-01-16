Tornadoes spawned by a powerful winter storm moving across the South damaged several homes in southwest Florida Sunday morning.Video on social media showed multiple waterspouts roaring ashore in Lee County. Waterspouts are just tornadoes over water. When they reach land they are considered tornadoes.Those tornadoes caused damage across the Fort Myers metro area, the Lee County Sheriff's office confirmed, and injured at least one person.Fire Department officials in Lee County said 20 homes were destroyed at an RV park in the Fort Myers area, the Associated Press reported. Up to 200 people were forced out of their homes due to the damage, WINK news reports.Other videos showed debris lofted in the air by a waterspout that came ashore in Gulf Harbour Yacht & Country Club in Fort Myers. It wasn't immediately clear how much damage the area sustained.A reported tornado also overturned a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Collier County, just south of Fort Myers, that blocked traffic in one direction. The truck driver was injured.