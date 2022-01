24-year-old Mackenzie Fierceton won the Rhodes scholarship in November 2020, but a tip-off to the prestigious committee kicked off a deeper investigation into the student's background. She wasn't poor and grew up in a wealthy household with a successful mother. It's from there the story unraveled.Not only was Fierceton's scholarship revoked, the University of Pennsylvania is now withholding the student's master's degree pending its own inquiries.But it was after this initial scoop that the story unraveled, as The Chronicle of Higher Education outlined earlier this month. The Rhodes Trust learned from an "anonymous tip-off" about Fierceton's upbringing and schooling that contradicted what she asserted in her application.The outlet highlights how Fierceton and her mother ended up in court amid abuse claims that Morrison pushed her daughter down the stairs.While the mother was briefly arrested, charges were dropped when prosecutors couldn't find proof of what Fierceton claimed.A nurse who took care of Fierceton during her 2014 hospital stay believed the girl was in fact "physically hurt, but even more so was how in shock she was. She was just this vacant, broken, empty child."But authorities also obtained a diary from Fierceton that shows the daughter weighing the pros and cons of reporting her mom to the cops.Fierceton filed a lawsuit against Penn in late December 2021 over the debacle. In court filing she stands by her story about being in foster care and that she qualified as "low income" when applying to college.In light of the Chronicle article, Morrison says she still loves her daughter. "Mackenzie is deeply loved by her mom and family. Our greatest desire is that Mackenzie chooses to live a happy, healthy, honest, and productive life, using her extraordinary gifts for the highest good," Morrison said in a statement.