This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on January 12, at 3:43 local time (equivalent to 2:43 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 105,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 82 km over the Mediterranean, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 51 km over the sea.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).