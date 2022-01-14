fireball
This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on January 12, at 3:43 local time (equivalent to 2:43 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 105,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 82 km over the Mediterranean, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 51 km over the sea.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, Huelva, El Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).