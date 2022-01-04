© Crime Stoppers of Houston



Criminal suspects released on multiple felony bonds in Texas' most populous county have killed 156 people since 2018, according to victim advocates, who have criticized bail reform efforts that have seen some people charged with violent crimes and released back onto the streets only to violently re-offend.In Harris County, home to Houston, the largest city in the state, there are 113 defendants charged with capital murder that been granted bond, Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, told Fox News. The group has been tracking statistics in the midst of a change in bond policies.Specifically, the public safety institution tracks cases for suspects out on multiple felony bonds, including bond forfeiture and bonds for those released on their own personal recognizance (PR). PR bonds don't require cash to get out of jail but include restrictions such as GPS monitoring or drug testing.Harris County's bail practices underwent a change after officials settled a lawsuit that stopped requiring most people accused of misdemeanor crimes from having to put up cash or large sums to get out of jail. However, some judges have applied such policies in felony cases, said Mankarious.One suspect released while charged with violent crimes is Andrew Williams. He stands accused of killing Martha Medina, 71, on Sept. 23, 2021, during a robbery outside a McDonald's in Houston.and for aggravated assault in Harris County at the time.Medina's son, Adrian Medina, told Fox News. "You left a wolf back out and a wolf is going to do what a wolf does and that's not OK."He is still seeking justice for the grandmother of four.On Dec. 20, police in the Houston suburb of League City announced that a murder suspect out on Harris County bonds had been arrested for another killing.He is currently being held in Galveston County jail on a $1 million bond.Rosalie Cook, 80, a grandmother of six, died in 2020," the Houston Police Officers' Union tweeted at the time.In Houston, the city finished 2021 with 473 homicides,State Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican and former Harris County prosecutor, introduced legislation early last year that would require defendants accused or previously convicted of violent crimes to post cash bonds to get out of jail before trial.Fox News has reached out to her office, the office of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, and several groups in favor of bail reform.In September, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that requires those accused of violent crimes to put up cash in order to get a PR bond, effectively getting rid of cashless release.Some advocates see bail reform as a way to prevent discrimination against poor defendants, who can sometimes be left languishing in jail for low-level crimes because they are unable to post bond.In an effort to curb violent crime in Harris County, Judge Linda Hidalgo has proposed a $50 million initiative to improve public safety through infrastructure improvements. The "Clean Streets Safe Neighborhoods Initiative" would revitalize neighborhoods through the removal of blighted buildings, adding streetlights and other investments in areas hardest hit by crime."Too often, blighted buildings, dark streets, unsafe and abandoned structures serve as incubators of crime and of gun violence," Hildalgo said at the time of her October announcement.