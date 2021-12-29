Forty-two cars were captured in snow in Bashkiria, where there is a severe blizzard and visibility is limited on the roads.A rescue operation is underway, according to the regional department for emergency situations.The section of the M-5 highway in Bashkiria is temporarily closed to buses, trucks and taxis due to bad weather.It is noted that cleaning equipment arrived at the scene.The department said that on Sunday morning at this intersection, rescuers had already rescued a stuck car and three people.A blizzard and heavy snowfall on Sunday, December 26, led to flight delays at Ufa international airport.The airport moved to work in conditions of limited visibility.Arrival of nine flights from Novy Urengoy, Yekaterinburg, Moscow, Surgut, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk was delayed.The maximum delay time is over 7.5 hours.Due to weather conditions in the region, traffic on several sections of the main roads is closed and restricted.The authorities urged drivers not to leave the settlements and wait for the weather conditions to improve.