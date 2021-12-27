Poland's president has vetoed a controversial media law that had been passed in the country's parliament, under pressure from the US.The president noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland's reputation as a place to do business. He added that it is important for Poland to be seen as an honourable partner with its allies.The bill, which was passed by the lower house of parliament,Polish government leaders pushed the legislation and argued that it is important for national security and sovereignty to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control companies that help form public opinion.Yet many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) that Duda is aligned with,Mass nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and of freedom of speech more broadly.The network was first bought by another US company, Scripps Networks Interactive, for $2 billion (€1.7 billion) and later sold to Discovery.that countries should limit foreign ownership in media companies, saying many other democratic countries — including the United States, France and Germany — have such legislation.But he also said that in this case, the law would have hurt a business already operating legally in Poland.He noted that signing the bill into law would have cost the nation billions of dollars, and said he shared the view of many of his fellow Poles that given other problems, the bill was not necessary right now.