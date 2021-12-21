© PTI

Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and MP during next 24 hours and cold wave conditions at isolated pockets for subsequent 24 hrs. It is very likely to abate thereafter over above areas. pic.twitter.com/IgPEPMbsfa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 20, 2021

Parts of India experience severe cold

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a red alert with a 'cold wave to severe cold wave' conditions to persist in several states and union territories for this week. States like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness very cold conditions for the next two days.Meanwhile, certain areas of Northwest India will witness a rise by 3-5°C and a rise of nearly 2-4°C over Central & East India and Maharashtra thereafter. IMD has also said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25 under the influence of two Western Disturbances.IMD latest prediction of weather conditions:The first alert predicted a likely severe cold wave at isolated places and a cold wave at many places in the ten divisions of MP- Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad and Sagar, in the next two days. In the second alert, IMD said that 17 districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna and Mandla, are likely to witness either a "severe cold day" or a "cold day" in the next two days.