6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Thursday, December 16, 2021 21:14 PM
Your time: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 9:14 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - South Sandwich Islands region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
15 km depth