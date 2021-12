© Jerry McBride/Durango Herald



© Jerry McBride/Durango Herald



After weeks without snow some much needed precipitation fell across Colorado with parts of the high country measuring the storm in feet over the course of 48 hours. Much lighter amounts fell in Denver, across the foothills and the northern mountains.In Denver it was the first measurable snow of the season, falling about 7 weeks behind schedule. The city missed tying an all-time stretch without snow by just two days.The following amounts are from CBS4 Weather Watchers, totals reported to the National Weather Service and information from area ski resorts. In many cases the snow won't make much of a dent in the drought, but we are hopeful that more storms will materialize down the road to help us out.22.0″ - Powderhorn (48 hour total as of 5:53 a.m. Friday)19.5″ - NW of Gunnison19.0″ - Aspen Mountain (48 hour total as of 6:17 a.m. Friday)18.4″ - 4 miles SE of Mount Zirkel17.9″ - 1 mile NNE of Crested Butte17.2″ - 9 miles SSE of Gould17.0″ - Snowmass (48 hour total as of 6:17 a.m. Friday)17.0″ - Telluride (48 hour total as of 5:25 a.m. Friday)16.6″ - Silverton15.0″ - 8 miles NW of Glendevey13.0″ - Vail (48 hour total as of 5:46 a.m. Friday)12.7″ - 9 miles E of Glendevey12.0″ - 5 miles E of Stoner12.0″ - 7 miles NW of Pagosa Springs(Read more here