A Purgatory Resort resident,
A Purgatory Resort resident,
A Purgatory Resort resident, who did not want to give a name, digs out from 24 inches of snow on Friday.
After weeks without snow some much needed precipitation fell across Colorado with parts of the high country measuring the storm in feet over the course of 48 hours. Much lighter amounts fell in Denver, across the foothills and the northern mountains.

In Denver it was the first measurable snow of the season, falling about 7 weeks behind schedule. The city missed tying an all-time stretch without snow by just two days.

The following amounts are from CBS4 Weather Watchers, totals reported to the National Weather Service and information from area ski resorts. In many cases the snow won't make much of a dent in the drought, but we are hopeful that more storms will materialize down the road to help us out.

29.0″ - Wolf Creek (48 hour total as of 7:15 a.m. Friday)
29.0″ - Crested Butte (48 hour total as of 5:52 a.m. Friday)
27.0″ - Purgatory (48 hour total as of 5:23 a.m. Friday)
24.0″ - Grand Mesa Lodge


Andy Mier, a Purgatory Resort resident
Andy Mier, a Purgatory Resort resident
Andy Mier, a Purgatory Resort resident, get out his car Friday after 24 inches of snow fell in the area.
22.0″ - Powderhorn (48 hour total as of 5:53 a.m. Friday)
19.5″ - NW of Gunnison
19.0″ - Aspen Mountain (48 hour total as of 6:17 a.m. Friday)
18.4″ - 4 miles SE of Mount Zirkel
17.9″ - 1 mile NNE of Crested Butte
17.2″ - 9 miles SSE of Gould
17.0″ - Snowmass (48 hour total as of 6:17 a.m. Friday)
17.0″ - Telluride (48 hour total as of 5:25 a.m. Friday)
16.6″ - Silverton
15.0″ - 8 miles NW of Glendevey
13.0″ - Vail (48 hour total as of 5:46 a.m. Friday)
12.7″ - 9 miles E of Glendevey
12.0″ - 5 miles E of Stoner
12.0″ - 7 miles NW of Pagosa Springs

