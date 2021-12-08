© Getty



I wouldn't want to be a Veganuary propagandist this January. Even though they can rely on a blizzard of media coverage feeding the fantasy that mock meats are storming our shelves and blitzing meat out of existence, meat sales are resolutely up.And surely fake meat has lost the quality argument? Meat is just one ingredient: meat. Your typical analogue is composed of around 30. People notice the paragraph-long ingredients list on these meat imposters and draw the obvious conclusion.That green halo offered by the use of the word 'plant', which conveys images of leafy greens, fades when consumers discover it refers to a heap of protein powder and oils tarted up with additives. They expect innovative products that help them put more vegetables onto their plates, not unpalatable copycats that mimic meat badly.Upside Foods, formerly known as Memphis Meats - yet another of those over-hyped, cell-cultured meat start-up companies - promised in 2016 to make lab meat financially viable by 2021.How much longer can vegan ideologues fly in the face of cold, hard retail facts as high-profile imitation and lab meat enterprises crash and burn?