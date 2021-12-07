fireball
This bolide was spotted over Spain on 7 December 2021, at about 2:13 local time (equivalent to 1:13 universal time). The event was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 90,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Sevilla and Córdoba. It began at an altitude of about 105 km over the northeast of Sevilla, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 58 km over the southwest of the province of Córdoba.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada, Huelva, Aljarafe, Calar Alto and Madrid (Universidad Complutense). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).