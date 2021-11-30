© Croc Auto



About the Author:

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud detection and the technology for the TSA No-Fly List.

The search for phantom voters is over. Phantom voters are sitting next to you at the restaurant or standing next to you at the bank. They are your friend and neighbor. You may be a phantom and not know it.the definition, is morphing from fake voters hiding in UPS boxes toDon't get me wrong — there are thousands of phantom voters living in churches, R.V. parks, cemeteries, homeless shelters, hotels, and virtual mailboxes. It's just that there are as many, perhaps more, who live active, healthy, honest lives on voter rolls.You've heard the stories, denied by the mainstream press and almost every secretary of state: there is no significant voter fraud. Why not say that? There is no way you can check.After the 2020 election results stopped in the middle of the night and vote trajectories magically changed when they fired up again, thousands of people, just like you, didn't buy it.They did something that has not been done at scale in the history of the country:They did more.Secretary of state offices, once a murky sinecure, had to answer real questions about what was going on.Leftists are different from you and me. Unlike us, they care that every vote is cast, andIn one Midwestern state, voter rolls costing tens of thousands of dollars were bought by a billionaire leftist every month for over a year. Why would someone buy a list that doesn't change much?The white hat canvassing teamIn the same state, thousands of people came forward with stories that when they showed up to vote, they were told someone had voted for them. Get the picture?In a southwestern state, in its second-largest city, there was a 21-day daily tabulation of cast ballots. Once a ballot is cast, it should not be changed.When the millions of cast votes across over 21 snapshots were compared,Some were minor alterations, like a slight name change. Others were more interesting — like when someone voted in person, but his vote was later changed by an absentee ballot.Those FOIA requests are mining gold. Our midwestern state has documents showing that theAnd access it they did. Witness statements are being gathered, lots of them, that in the largest city, election officials were trading cell calls about how many votes were needed,They knew the names of the phantoms — they had direct access to who voted, who didn't, and who was likely to never show up.In a deep red state, canvassers found more traditional phantoms.There were the 21 people at the fraternity house. Nothing to see here — until they sorted them by age.Some frat house.These red-state canvassers went deeper. They showed that the phantoms did not vote en masse in the 2020 presidential election. Phew! Feeling better. But wait.Aha — here was another interesting pattern, never seen before.When local, state elections were up, well, those people voted — even the 21 at the county jail and the 41 registered at the Recreation Commission.In earlier American Thinker articles, we created the phraseAs more than 35 state citizen organizations now are using the most advanced search and big data technology to look into voter rolls, and cross-check them with churches, R.V. parks, fictitious street locations,In about every state,In one state, there are voters --States have voter rolls withWhen pressed, they have some screwy excuse that it's a sequencing anomaly. At least one state adds every new voter to the end of its voter ID sequence, as one would expect. Except when it doesn't. These people haveThere are hundreds I have personally seen, thus thousands in every state —Really?Secretaries of state, when pressed to cough up those voter rolls, after the confiscatory price is paid,Tough luck for them;Canvassers in 35 or more states are digging, and the more they find, the more relentless they become. We are pleased to providethan anything available to any secretary of state or leftist voter fraud group.These canvassing organizations are the Minutemen of this generation. They come from every background, organize with no central leadership. They blindly figured out how phantom voting was happening, and they are forcing states to audit their voter rolls.They aren't blind anymore. They are organized. They have resources and technology, and things are about to change in a big way for phantoms.