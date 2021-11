© INQUIRER



"The seismic and infrasound signals are not typical of known volcanic processes

A "weak explosion" was recorded at Mt. Pinatubo on Tuesday, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said the explosion was recorded between 12:09 p.m. and 12:13 p.m."The eventand reported to Phivolcs by the Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center ," said Phivolcs.From Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center it added.Phivolcs explained that. The Pinatubo Crater Lake yields low diffuse volcanic carbon dioxide flux at only 257 tonnes per day.However, Phivolcsthe volcano's vicinity at this time.Local government units were advised to prohibit entry into Pinatubo Craterand to report to us any related information. ""Communities and local government units surrounding Pinatubo are reminded to be always prepared for both earthquake and volcanic hazards and to review, prepare and strengthen their contingency, emergency, and other disaster preparedness plans," Phivolcs said.Mt. Pinatubo last erupted on June 15, 1991, and was considered the second-largest eruption of the 20th century.