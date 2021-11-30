snow
Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

lHowever, parts of the upper Hudson Valley actually received over a foot of "surprise" snow Friday into Saturday!

"Everything comes together in a situation like this, to cause a localized heavy snow event over a rather small geographical area. The higher elevations saw in excess of ONE FOOT of snow from this difficult to predict event." Hudson Valley Weather stated. "Guidance suggested that a coating to 2 inches was likely in eastern Columbia county... but the actual result was dramatically different. The combination of available moisture, cold NW wind in just the correct direction, resulted in elevation enhanced snowfall. Part of what makes the Hudson Valley a unique area to experience unique weather events."

Below are snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service

N Austerlitz

13.5 inches of snow

New Lebanon

13.0 inches of snow

Canaan

11.5 inches of snow

NE Chatham

9.0 inches of snow

Ancramdale

3.5 inches of snow

Chatham

2.5 inches of snow

Pine Plains

2.0 inches of snow

ESE Averill Park

16.5 inches of snow

Grafton

15.0 inches of snow

Stephentown

12.0 inches of snow

E Nassau

12.0 inches of snow

Berlin

9.0 inches of snow

WNW Averill Park

8.0 inches of snow

Petersburg

8.0 inches of snow

Hoosick Falls

5.5 inches of snow