N Austerlitz

New Lebanon

Canaan

NE Chatham

Ancramdale

Chatham

Pine Plains

ESE Averill Park

16.5 inches of snow

Grafton

15.0 inches of snow

Stephentown

E Nassau

Berlin

WNW Averill Park

Petersburg

Hoosick Falls

lHowever, parts of the upper Hudson Valley actually received over a foot of "surprise" snow Friday into Saturday!"Everything comes together in a situation like this, to cause a localized heavy snow event over a rather small geographical area.The combination of available moisture, cold NW wind in just the correct direction, resulted in elevation enhanced snowfall. Part of what makes the Hudson Valley a unique area to experience unique weather events."Below are snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service13.5 inches of snow13.0 inches of snow11.5 inches of snow9.0 inches of snow3.5 inches of snow2.5 inches of snow2.0 inches of snow12.0 inches of snow12.0 inches of snow9.0 inches of snow8.0 inches of snow8.0 inches of snow5.5 inches of snow