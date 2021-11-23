This fireball was recorded from Spain on 23 Nov. 2021 at 5:23 local time ( 4:23universal time). It was produced by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km / h. The event overflew the province of Almería (Andalusia) and ended over the Mediterranean Sea.It began at an altitude of about 90 km over Almería, moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 63 km over the Mediterranean. The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).This bright ball of fire flew over the province of Almería and the Mediterranean Sea on November 23 at 5:23Spanish peninsular local time. It occurred as a result of the entry into the Earth's atmosphere of a fragment (a meteoroid) from an asteroid at a speed of about 57,000 kilometers per hour. The luminous phenomenon began at an altitude of about 90 km over the southwest of the province of Almería, near the vertical of the town of Dalías. From there it advanced northeast, until it began to fly over the Mediterranean.It finally became extinct at an altitude of about 60 km above the sea, on a point located about 11 km from the Almeria coast. The phenomenon was recorded by the detectors that the Southwestern Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN Network) operates in different observatories. These detectors work within the framework of the SMART Project, which is coordinated by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) with the aim of continuously monitoring the sky to record and study the impact against the earth's atmosphere of rocks from different objects in the Solar System.