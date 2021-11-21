At least 11 municipalities in Bahia , Sergipe and Pernambuco registered the passage of a meteor this Thursday night (18).The records were made in the Bahian municipalities of Iguaí, Irecê, Curaçá, Seabra, Salvador, Paulo Afonso and Feira de Santana. Cameras also captured the phenomenon in three cities in Sergipe: Aracaju, São Crisóvão and Monte Alegre de Sergipe, in addition to Santa Maria da Boa Vista, in the state of Pernambuco.Check out the video:(Translated by Google)