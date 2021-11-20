© Rachel Berry

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday a limit of 30 litres of fuel per visit to a gas station is an important step to maintaining the supply as the province works to bring in more gas by truck and barge from Alberta, Washington state, Oregon and California.He said the order would apply for 10 to 11 days, and he trusts that people won't be greedy and will keep critical services in mind as they focus on residents whose communities have been devastated by flooding.Non-essential travel has been prohibited on sections of highways 99, 3 and 7 starting Friday. Passage through restricted areas will be reserved for commercial transport of goods such as food, water and medical supplies, Farnworth said."As roads are repaired and the backlog of essential traffic clears, restrictions on essential travel can and will be eased. We will be releasing the details on enforcement in short order," he said."But my hope is that everyone understands the need for these restrictions and fully co-operates. In other words, if you don't need to be travelling right now, don't. Stay home. And if you can't do that, carpool or take public transit or work from home."The body of one person was recovered on Highway 99 near Lillooet and RCMP have said four people have been reported missing in the area where a search is underway.Farnworth said.The rainfall caused major damage to highways and some, like the Coquihalla, will not be rebuilt for several months. Limited access has been restored to others with single-lane traffic permitted.Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Highway 3 from Hope to the southern Interior of the province had opened for essential travel and Highway 99 could be open by Sunday depending on whether crews can continue their work."I want to emphasize this will not be travel as we'd expect under normal conditions. Crews will be on-site with heavy equipment to continue to repair the roads. And until that work is complete, the traffic is going to be slow on these routes."Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said 959 farms are under evacuation order and 164 remain on evacuation alert due to high floodwaters and inaccessible roads., including 15,000 hectares within the agricultural land reserve.Thirty-five veterinarians are on standby and many of them would be coming from Alberta, Popham said. She said thousands of animals have already died in the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, an agricultural heartland east of Vancouver.Popham said tensions still exist between farmers trying to return to their properties and RCMP officers who are restricting access to dangerous roadways while also issuing permits in some situations."The conditions of the roadways are changing and very dynamic," she said. "So, Emergency Management BC has requested more engineers to come in from the military and that may allow us to move forward getting more precise information on the culvert system and the strength of the roadways that farmers need to travel on."However, Popham said milk is now being picked up as the supply management system had resumed.because mudslides and road washouts had made it impossible to transport.Popham also said farmers would be eligible for disaster relief for the first time and that her counterparts across the country agreed at a recent meeting that support for the agricultural sector needed to include the impacts of climate change.Henry Braun, the mayor of Abbotsford, said Friday that his city had reversed plans to build a levee to stop floodwaters and will now make emergency repairs to a broken dike by Tuesday. That is when up to 100 millimetres of rain was expected to drench the area already hit hard by the recent downpour.which suffered extensive flooding as water gushed in from the Nooksack River from neighbouring Washington state."I'm concerned about the Nooksack overflowing its banks again. And if it does, that water's coming right back through Sumas across our prairie. That's what we're trying to stop before the next rain event," he said.Braun saidas geotechnical engineers were assessing roads and culverts.A military reconnaissance group had also been dispatched to the provincial emergency operation centre in Surrey, and more than 200 troops were on standby in Edmonton awaiting orders to deploy.Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday that interim measures are being set up with the United States to move commercial goods to B.C."These interim measures are largely intended for Canadian domestic truck carriers that do not normally cross the border in the course of their business," he said.