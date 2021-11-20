Society's Child
Kremlin bans audience at state Christmas performance to prevent 'spread of Covid-19, especially among minors'
RT
Thu, 18 Nov 2021 13:04 UTC
Announcing the cancellation on Thursday, Elena Krylova said that "unfortunately, due to the difficult epidemiological situation and in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially among minors, it was decided that the traditional children's New Year's performance at the State Kremlin Palace will not go ahead."
The New Year's spectacle will be aired at the end of December on TV without an audience and will also be available online, Krylova promised. The two-week long non-working period is Russia's main national holiday, having replaced Christmas as a non-religious celebration in the Soviet era.
According to the chairman of the Moscow Federation of Trade Unions, the show's format will be similar to last year, with a dramatic performance scheduled featuring actors and actresses. Mikhail Antontsev said the script of the play, called 'The Glassblower's Fairytale', has already been approved.
The celebration was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Moscow marked a socially distanced Christmas and New Year, with authorities ruling a ban on large-scale markets and mass gatherings. Bars, restaurants and cafes were also subject to an 11pm curfew and attendees were required to take a coronavirus test prior to being let into public spaces and hotels.
The iconic Christmas tree event has been held since the early 1960s in the State Kremlin Palace. Prior to that, it had even held during the Great Patriotic War with Nazi Germany.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Portland Rittenhouse protest declared riot; windows smashed, objects thrown at police
- Kremlin bans audience at state Christmas performance to prevent 'spread of Covid-19, especially among minors'
- TV tips for managing your unvaccinated relatives this Christmas
- Kenosha jury completely exonerates Kyle Rittenhouse, affirms right to self-defense
- Moving goalposts: Booster jabs to be added to England's Covid pass for travel
- Oh No! A cold spell now will spawn Climate Change illiteracy
- NIH director wants 'consequences' for vaccine 'conspiracy theorists'
- Rising food prices sparks fear in Russia too
- Sheriffs Association representing 17 states: 'No confidence' in Biden's open borders, DHS Secretary Mayorkas 'dishonest', should be fired
- Archbishop Viganò calls on people of faith to unite in a worldwide anti-globalist alliance to free humanity from the totalitarian regime
- Ireland university to use CCTV to locate unmasked students
- Judge orders New York Times to justify publishing James O'Keefe legal memos
- Digging deeper: WaPo has now 'corrected' over a dozen articles related to Steele dossier coverage
- Rapid & significant land subsidence in Cartagena, Colombia, revealed by satellite data
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- Mysterious small & cold object observed 20 billion miles from Earth in 1983 'may have been elusive Planet Nine'
- Saturated fat is innocent of health crimes
- Arctic sea ice extent currently second-highest in 15 years, and growing...
- Floods leave Canada grain stranded in 'disastrous' supply chaos
- Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
- NIH director wants 'consequences' for vaccine 'conspiracy theorists'
- Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
- How US marshals came to Kenosha
- RFK Jr interview with Tucker Carlson: HHS 'subsumed by commercial aspects of vaccine production', 'deconstruction of Constitution'
- Best of the Web: Austrian govt changes mind, places ALL Austrians under 3-week lockdown, mandates The Vaxx by February (or else...)
- Hungary's coalition opposition leader vows to restore 'western alliances' and reverse relations with China, Russia
- No need to lock down unvaccinated people in France says Macron
- US asks Japan, China, and others to release crude reserves as gas prices at home soar 60%
- House GOP ranking members launch inquiry into FBI raid of Project Veritas
- The COP26 climate summit and 'sustainability' agenda: Whitney Webb discusses global elites' takeover of nature
- Rand Paul warns "authoritarian" Fauci's "casual disdain" for rights is "recipe for totalitarianism"
- Members of the European Parliament concerned about the EU not revealing details of its contracts with vaccine makers
- OSHA temporarily suspends enforcement of Biden's vaccine mandate
- Enough is enough: Russia cuts ties with belligerent NATO
- HHS memo shows department moving to dismantle Trump-era action aimed at better protecting religious liberty
- Best of the Web: 'SMALLPOX found in Merck lab in Philadelphia, FBI launch urgent probe
- FDA asks Federal Judge to grant it until the year 2076 to fully release Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine data
- Poland warns of months-long crisis even as Belarus takes migrants AWAY from border camp
- 48% of voters do not think Biden is "mentally fit", 53% disapprove of his performance - poll
- Italy's northern regions mull Austria-style apartheid lockdown for unvaccinated
- Portland Rittenhouse protest declared riot; windows smashed, objects thrown at police
- Kremlin bans audience at state Christmas performance to prevent 'spread of Covid-19, especially among minors'
- TV tips for managing your unvaccinated relatives this Christmas
- Kenosha jury completely exonerates Kyle Rittenhouse, affirms right to self-defense
- Moving goalposts: Booster jabs to be added to England's Covid pass for travel
- Rising food prices sparks fear in Russia too
- Sheriffs Association representing 17 states: 'No confidence' in Biden's open borders, DHS Secretary Mayorkas 'dishonest', should be fired
- Archbishop Viganò calls on people of faith to unite in a worldwide anti-globalist alliance to free humanity from the totalitarian regime
- Ireland university to use CCTV to locate unmasked students
- Judge orders New York Times to justify publishing James O'Keefe legal memos
- Digging deeper: WaPo has now 'corrected' over a dozen articles related to Steele dossier coverage
- French study suggests that long Covid is mostly psychosomatic
- China announces massive 5G expansion
- Vaccine efficacy statistics as information hazard
- First Russian region mandates vaccine passes for flights
- The FBI seems to think 'vocal parents' are the new 'domestic terrorists'
- Harry Potter reunion: Spell cast to keep JK Rowling & her alleged transphobia away from festivities
- Pakistan parliament passes law that will see repeat rapists chemically castrated
- 'Best practices': How activist teachers are recruiting your child into the gender identity agenda
- The Rittenhouse case has big implications for Americans and proves the establishment wants to bring back "Star Chamber" tyranny
- The CIA's crack-cocaine enterprise and the destruction of urban America
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Nazis based their elite schools on top British private schools
- Neolithic site excavated in Taiyuan, China
- Another sun temple found in Egyptian desert, 'the most important discovery of the last 50 years'
- The trackball is older than the mouse, and we can thank Canada for it
- EXCERPT: How Soros's Secret Network Used Ukraine to Cover for Hillary, Hunter, and Target Donald Trump.
- Best of the Web: US government boldly scrutinized: Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary is a must-watch
- New research suggest clothes from 8000 years ago were made from trees
- Russian FSB archives release records of WW2 Japanese plans to invade USSR
- Interdisciplinary research shows the spread of transeurasian languages was due to agriculture
- Metal detectorist unearths largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever discovered in England
- Solving the mysteries of Palermo's child mummies
- Medieval port unearthed at foot of Château de Talmont, located 5 kilometers from the seafront
- Foreign Office secretly targeted leading British news outlets
- Fifty years since the end of Bretton Woods: A geopolitical review
- New findings on Jordanian megaliths
- Longhouses of the earliest farmers from the 6th millennium BC discovered in south-western Germany
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- Mysterious small & cold object observed 20 billion miles from Earth in 1983 'may have been elusive Planet Nine'
- Paleontologists debunk fossil thought to be missing link between lizards and first snakes
- 'Volcanic winter' likely contributed to ecological catastrophe 250 million years ago
- Scientists find the fastest acceleration in the human body, revealing why Thanos' famous snap would've been impossible.
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- China-Russia Consortium space weather center established in Beijing
- Therapy dubbed 'dancing molecules' successfully repairs severe spinal cord injuries in research mice
- The world's oldest cases of mercury poisoning revealed in Copper Age Iberia
- Best of the Web: Pfizer whistleblower sinks vaccine trial integrity
- Asteroid-driven showers might be more common than previously thought
- New study suggests wormholes may be viable shortcuts through space-time after all, new study suggests
- Signs of a Tunguska like event in Chile 12000 years ago
- Computer pioneer warns the metaverse 'could make reality disappear'
- 'Trigger warning' device for classrooms and parties sounds alarm when it detects offensive language or jokes
- Yale researchers report 'Remdesivir-resistant' Covid mutation
- Flashback: All your memories are stored by one weird, ancient molecule
- Breaking down fungal biofilm defenses provides potential path to treating sticky infections
- Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds theorized, but never-before-seen mineral
- Israel to track and neutralise enemies with beam tech
- Scientist claims the Moon has enough oxygen for 8 billion people
- Oh No! A cold spell now will spawn Climate Change illiteracy
- Rapid & significant land subsidence in Cartagena, Colombia, revealed by satellite data
- Arctic sea ice extent currently second-highest in 15 years, and growing...
- Floods leave Canada grain stranded in 'disastrous' supply chaos
- India - Severe floods and landslides after heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - Over 6 FEET of rainfall in 24 hours
- State of emergency continues due to floods, landslides in British Columbia; more deaths expected
- Three snowy owls turns up in Asturias, Spain far south of normal winter range
- Strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake - Solomon Sea, Papua New Guinea
- Floods and landslides in 4 departments of Colombia
- Aerial footage shows aftermath of catastrophic floods that hit British Columbia - 2 month's worth of rain in 2 days
- British Columbia floods: Rail traffic halted as mudslides wash out bridges, routes
- November winter storm dumped up to 53 cms (20 inches) of snow in Alberta
- Deadly flash floods in La Paz Department, Bolivia - 7 killed
- Parts of Saskatchewan still without power, highways around Regina still closed as province pummeled by blizzard
- Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire already blanketed with 10 inches of snow
- Waterspout spotted off Sicily's coast amid storms
- Spring snow falls across 3 states in Australia following rare November weather event
- Power outages, landslides, flooding and more as atmospheric river hits Western Washington
- M3.1 earthquake shakes Scotland, first tremor felt in Ireland since 2019
- Best of the Web: National Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes & 1 waterspout in US Northeast
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and several other states on November 15
- Bright meteor fireball over Tatarstan, Russia on November 17
- Fireball streaks by St. Louis Arch during Leonid meteor shower
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (16 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball seen over Florida on November 15
- Meteor fireball seen over Sicily, Italy on November 11
- Meteor fireball seen over New York and surrounding states on November 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and other states on November 10
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (13 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball filmed over St Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor fireball over Salento, Italy
- Meteor fireball turns 'night into day' in western Japan, falling to Earth
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and states to the northwest
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up the night sky in North Carolina and surrounding states
- Stunning meteor fireball over Sierra Nevada, Spain (Nov. 8)
- Meteor fireball seen over Ankara, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany and several other countries
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Switzerland and Belgium on November 6
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and two other states
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Nov. 7)
- Saturated fat is innocent of health crimes
- SOTT Focus: Alarming Increase in Mortality Rates in 2021: Why COVID Shots Are Disproportionately Affecting Young Males (For Now)
- Best of the Web: Can anything about the Pfizer vaccine trial be trusted?
- Best of the Web: German physician says Corona vaccines are 'programmed self-destruction of the body'
- Sudden cardiac and unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes increased by 500% in 2021
- Your vaccination status is temporary - boosters are shifting the goalpost
- Good question: Is vaccine efficacy a statistical illusion?
- Second person overcomes HIV without extra medical assistance
- Negative vaccine effectiveness isn't a new phenomenon - it turned up in the Swine Flu vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Molnupiravir: Merck's New Anti-Covid Medication is Worse Than You Thought
- Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?
- The CDC finally reveals its estimate for how many Americans have 'natural immunity': 146.6 million people
- Erasing Natural Immunity
- Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
- Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on infants nationwide despite 'negligible' risk from virus
- COVID-19 vaccine benefits exaggerated, say experts
- Taiwan suspends 2nd doses of Pfizer for teens over health risk
- French health authority advises against Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for under 30s
- New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
Quote of the Day
For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.
Recent Comments
What I'm disheartened by is the sheer number of people who were so misinformed about this trial. -Who still think that Kyle was hunting black...
I am eagerly anticipating November 2022, when the Democratic Party will finally get a black eye from those millions of working people it has...
MY ARSENAL IS BIGGER THAN YOUR ARSENAL Tiny, twisted, perverted minds. Paranoid and fearful and deceitful as hell. Possessing large stockpiles of...
there are different opinions regarding bitcoin. But the fact remains. Investing in bitcoin is profitable. I bought bitcoin when the rate was...
Thank God for that. I was beginning to lose hope for this country. The reactions of the MSM so far are typical - lies, defamation, distortions,...
Comment: Since it's well known that the coronavirus poses next to no threat to children (as well as the vast majority of adults) this is a rather odd decision. Although it's notable that, whilst Russia seems to have gone along with the establishment's pandemic narrative, it has yet to enforce vaccine mandates, it does not use the highly experimental, and risky, mRNA 'technology', and current estimates show that just 36.3% of the population have received one jab: Putin: Mandatory vaccination shouldn't be forced on anyone, people should just be encouraged to get jab instead
Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Covid Cases Among the Vaxxed Explode... So Govts Lockdown the Unvaxxed!