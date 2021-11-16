Training materials for the Springfield, Mo., school district told teachers they could be engaging in white supremacy simply by insisting the English language be used or calling police on a black suspect, according to records released under a freedom of information request.The materials, provided to Just the News, include a 40-plus slide training deck that proclaimed its goal was to train teachers on how to address "systemic racism and xenophobia" in the school district and to understand the difference between oppressors and the oppressed. Critics say the slide deck is part of a larger Critical Race Theory curriculum that parents are increasingly rejecting.It included an "oppression matrix" that identified privileged social groups capable of oppression as including "white people," "male assigned at birth," "gender conforming CIS men and women," "heterosexuals," "rich, upper-class people" and "Protestants."The victims of oppression, the slide stated, included minorities, gays, transgender people, working class and poor Americans.The training also gave a broad definition of white supremacy as "a culture which positions white people and all that is associated with them (whiteness) as ideal."The materials, which were used in 2020 when Donald Trump was still president, appear to include a dig at the former president and his White House staff.A video included in a training deck included a mock of a white supremacist magazine with a headline "now with White House allies."The training materials included a slide on cycles of oppression that listed institutions like churches, schools, television, medicine, business, mental health and the legal system as reinforcing oppression on "conscious and unconscious levels."