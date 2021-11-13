The 'Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report - Week 45' was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 11th November 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between October 11th and November 7th were among the fully vaccinated population.
- Not-vaccinated population = 378,122 cases
- Partly vaccinated population = 62,154 cases
- Fully-vaccinated population = 450,938 cases
The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by Table 3 (above) of the UKHSA Week 45 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 11th and November 7th 2021 were as follows:
- Not-vaccinated population = 79,516 cases
- Partly vaccinated population = 25,554 cases
- Fully-vaccinated population = 250,132 cases
Unfortunately the latest UKHSA report also shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between October 11th and November 7th 2021.
- Not-vaccinated population = 3,313
- Partly vaccinated population = 325
- Fully vaccinated population = 6,461
But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.
- Not-vaccinated population = 587 deaths
- Partly vaccinated population = 100 deaths
- Fully vaccinated population = 2732 deaths
Serious questions on the effectiveness of the jabs need to be answered due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.
Comment: The last sentence is a masterful understatement. 'Serious questions' indeed.