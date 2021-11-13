We do not yet have, in the Communique itself, the shortening of Xi Jinping's "banner term," or qizhiyu (旗帜语), as the five-character "Xi Jinping Thought" (习近平思想) from the more ponderous "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," a crucial step in the consolidation of his power and legacy. This is something to look out for as the full "Resolution" is released, but it is likely in fact that the shortening will be achieved fully at next year's 20th National Congress of the CCP, following the pattern set by Mao, whose "Mao Zedong Thought" emerged at the 7th National Congress of the CCP in April-June 1945, following on the heels of the introduction of the first historical resolution during the 7th Plenum of the 6th Central Committee, concluding in April 1945.
In any case, we can clearly see the laying down of the foundation for this elevation of Xi next year, and his continued leadership of the Party, in the most important passage of the Communique.
Comrade Xi Jinping, through meticulous assessment [scientific judgement] and deep reflection on a number of major theoretical and practical questions regarding the cause of the Party and the country in the new era, has set forth a series of original new ideas, thoughts, and strategies on national governance revolving around the major questions of our times: what kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics we should uphold and develop in this new era, what kind of great modern socialist country we should build, and what kind of Marxist party exercising long-term governance we should develop, as well as how we should go about achieving these tasks. He is thus the principal founder (主要创立者) of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century. It embodies the best of the Chinese culture and ethos in our times and represents a new breakthrough [a new leap] in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee (核心地位) and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation.This passage is the culmination within the Communique itself, coming after a rather lukewarm assessment of the contributions of Xi's predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. It portrays Xi Jinping as a strong and innovative leader — the "principal founder" (主要创立者) of Xi Jinping Thought . . . . — who has rewoven the fabric of Chinese governance, and it should be read as an advance notice of two facts: "Xi Jinping Thought" will hatch from the egg of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era"; and Xi Jinping will continue as the unassailable leader of the Party beyond 2022.
习近平同志对关系新时代党和国家事业发展的一系列重大理论和实践问题进行了深邃思考和科学判断，就新时代坚持和发展什么样的中国特色社会主义、怎样坚持和发展中国特色社会主义，建设什么样的社会主义现代化强国、怎样建设社会主义现代化强国，建设什么样的长期执政的马克思主义政党、怎样建设长期执政的马克思主义政党等重大时代课题，提出一系列原创性的治国理政新理念新思想新战略，是习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想的主要创立者。习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想是当代中国马克思主义、二十一世纪马克思主义，是中华文化和中国精神的时代精华，实现了马克思主义中国化新的飞跃。党确立习近平同志党中央的核心、全党的核心地位，确立习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想的指导地位，反映了全党全军全国各族人民共同心愿，对新时代党和国家事业发展、对推进中华民族伟大复兴历史进程具有决定性意义。
