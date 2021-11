© Thomas Coex, AFP/Archives



A police official was injured after being stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, and his assailant has been "neutralised", said French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Monday.The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters' main concerns in the run-up to the 2022 French presidential election."I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," added Darmanin on his Twitter account., a police source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP., sources said.The sources said police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.from Islamic extremistsIn October 2019, three officers and one police employee in Paris were stabbed to death in the headquarters of the Paris police by a radicalised IT employee.Each attack has sharpened attention on the danger of Islamic extremism in France, which has suffered a wave of violence over the last decade from radicals inspired by al Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS) group.