Society's Child
COVID-19 vaccine trial includes infants as young as 6 months
Fox 31
Sun, 07 Nov 2021 02:56 UTC
According to UCHealth, the clinical trial that started in late October includes the Moderna and Novavax vaccines.
"It is amazing. We continue to see the rapid success of vaccines for all ages. These vaccines are safe, effective and critical to keeping children healthy, while also helping end the pandemic," said Dr. Myron Levin, a professor of pediatrics and medicine, and an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Levin is overseeing the clinical trials.
"Ultimately, every age group from 6 months on up will be covered by a vaccine," Levin said.
When could a COVID-19 vaccine be available for babies?
Levin said about 50 children are part of the clinical trial for a smaller dose of the Moderna vaccine. That includes a group of children 6 months to 2 and another group age 2-5.
"The reason you're seeing the two age groups at the same time is because of urgency. Normally they would sequence it to the lower age groups eventually, but they want to be able to protect as many kids as possible," Levin said.
Levin is hopeful the vaccine could be available for all children 6 months and older by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.
Three out of four children in this trial will receive the vaccine, Levin said. They'll monitor participants for a variety of reactions or symptoms.
"We ask parents to check the fever, we keep in touch with a phone app that they can report on a variety of signs and symptoms. If any arise to a certain level that we define, we call them to discuss it and report it to the company," Levin said.
Lisa Munro has two children who are not old enough to receive the vaccine approved for kids ages 5 to 11. She said learning of this clinical trial gives hope her kids will soon be protected.
"I believe in the science of it. I have been getting vaccines my entire life, my kids have, my parents have," said Munro. "We'll do everything we can to protect them while we can and as soon as the day comes that we can protect them, themselves — it will be just as great, even greater."
If the trial runs smoothly, Levin estimates vaccines could be available for younger children by the spring.
Comment: When a society sees it permissible to experiment on its babies, it is a massive sign that it has already passed the point of moral collapse. It's all over but the gnashing of teeth.
Latest News
- COVID-19 vaccine trial includes infants as young as 6 months
- Pfizer stays mum about price of its new 'game-changer' anti-Covid-19 pill set to compete with Merck's drug
- New Zealand PM refuses to say if China is 'ally or adversary' & abstains from calling US 'leading democracy'
- Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery Wednesday morning
- The Great Reset plans of a technocratic elite
- 3 injured in knife attack on train in Germany, detained attacker is of Arab origin
- Humiliated in Virginia, the Lincoln Project faces a deservedly bleak future in 2022
- Election shenanigans: 56 voting machines shut down, shipped to warehouse election night, in NJ Dem stronghold county where Murphy got 113K votes
- Best of the Web: Jim Caviezel goes full Bible on Globalists in 'battle cry' speech at Patriots' conference
- Flashback: Singapore teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- More desert kites found hidden in sands of Saudi Arabia
- Canadian Medical Association 'disappointed' Quebec, Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health workers
- Clinton operative linked to Steele Dossier failed to disclose work for Russia to Justice Department
- Million Mask March protesters clash with police in London
- Beijing shuts roads, classes amid heavy smog after ramping up coal production to deal with energy shortage
- Slaves living quarters discovered in exceptional state of preservation in Pompeii
- 2,500-year-old shipwreck found off the Greek island of Kythera
- Words matter: Italian Institute of Health drastically reduces its official Covid death toll number
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- New Zealand PM refuses to say if China is 'ally or adversary' & abstains from calling US 'leading democracy'
- The Great Reset plans of a technocratic elite
- Clinton operative linked to Steele Dossier failed to disclose work for Russia to Justice Department
- Words matter: Italian Institute of Health drastically reduces its official Covid death toll number
- Austria to BAN unvaccinated from visiting a long list of public spaces
- America changed: The key takeaways from this week's US elections
- New FBI report definitively proves 'Russiagate,' which dogged Trump's US presidency, was made up from the start
- US withdrawal from Afghanistan coincides with disappearance of heroin from North America
- Australia fully vaccinates 80% of eligible adults
- British Royal Marine commandos force US Marines into humiliating surrender halfway through five-day war training exercise in Mojave desert
- Governor Ron DeSantis announces lawsuit against Biden Administration's unconstitutional OSHA employer vaccine mandate
- State Department offers $10M reward to bring DarkSide ransomware hackers to justice
- On why Putin criticized the Bolshevik counter revolution: Trotsky, Parvus and the War on Civilization
- China censoring world-class athlete's #MeToo claims against top politician
- Best of the Web: Rand Paul rips into Fauci over persistent 'gain-of-function' research denials, demands resignation
- Biden's tyrannical vax mandate eyeing new targets via backdoor OSHA requirements
- US-trained Afghan soldiers and spies joining ISIS terrorists to 'resist' Taliban say reports
- Trump WH aide says Durham indictment puts 'deep state' plot squarely on Hillary Clinton's doorstep
- Bill Gates wants US & UK to spend billions on 'germ games'
- WH: Biden now 'perfectly comfortable' with migrant payouts - after calling $450K report 'garbage'
- COVID-19 vaccine trial includes infants as young as 6 months
- Pfizer stays mum about price of its new 'game-changer' anti-Covid-19 pill set to compete with Merck's drug
- Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery Wednesday morning
- 3 injured in knife attack on train in Germany, detained attacker is of Arab origin
- Humiliated in Virginia, the Lincoln Project faces a deservedly bleak future in 2022
- Election shenanigans: 56 voting machines shut down, shipped to warehouse election night, in NJ Dem stronghold county where Murphy got 113K votes
- Best of the Web: Jim Caviezel goes full Bible on Globalists in 'battle cry' speech at Patriots' conference
- Flashback: Singapore teen who had heart attack after vaccine dose to receive $225,000
- Canadian Medical Association 'disappointed' Quebec, Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health workers
- Million Mask March protesters clash with police in London
- Beijing shuts roads, classes amid heavy smog after ramping up coal production to deal with energy shortage
- Tried and true tactics? New Jersey Senate Democrat Steve Sweeney says '12,000 ballots RECENTLY FOUND' supports refusal to concede to truck driver
- Over half of unvaccinated Americans say nothing will change their mind
- Nothing to see here: On Election Night 2020, all state reporting was zeroed out on the Edison election reporting system
- Dozens injured outside Baghdad's Green Zone as protests erupt over Iraqi election results
- Chinese journalist jailed over Covid reports 'close to death'
- Thirteen-year old Palestinian said shot dead by IDF in clashes near Nablus
- Lawsuit filed against Michigan for over 25,000 suspected dead registered voters still on rolls
- BioNTech shares nosedive on news of whistleblower report & Covid pills
- NFL star Aaron Rodgers responds to hysteria over 'vaccine controversy', admits Joe Rogan now his chief medical advisor
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- More desert kites found hidden in sands of Saudi Arabia
- Slaves living quarters discovered in exceptional state of preservation in Pompeii
- 2,500-year-old shipwreck found off the Greek island of Kythera
- Why was such a colossal bath tub built for Tsar Alexander I?
- When Eisenhower and Nixon reined in Israel and defied the lobby
- Shipwreck of Australian coast reveals shipbuilding secrets of 17th-century Dutch seafaring domination
- Climate change fueled witch hunts....Then and now
- Domestic horses' mysterious origins may finally be revealed
- Vikings beat Portugal to the Azores, new study reveals
- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin's Transhumanism and the Cult of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Relationship between the Olmec and Mayan cultures revealed by similarities of ceremonial centres
- Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists
- New study suggest Homo Bodoensis may be the ancestor of modern humans
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato All the Way Down: Solving Biblical Mysteries with Russell Gmirkin
- Best of the Web: 536 AD, the year the sky went dark
- The surprising origins of the Tarim Basin mummies
- The discovery of an ancient nobleman tomb could rewrite Egyptian history
- Stealing a nation: The secret SAS mission to capture the Middle East's oil artery
- Sumatran fishermen may have finally found Lost Island of Gold
- NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'
- Slower Atlantic Ocean currents are driving extreme winter weather
- Glassy rocks in the Atacama Desert likely created by an ancient exploding comet
- New analysis of ancient DNA continues to rewrite corn's 9,000-year society-shaping history
- New Comet P/2021 U3 (Attard-Maury)
- Newly discovered skin cell may underlie inflammatory skin disease
- Plants use RNA to communicate with neighbours
- Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers
- Roman concrete from noblewoman's tomb still stands strong 2,000 years later, new study reveals why
- NASA's Juno probe offers first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, inner workings of Great Red Spot
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- Brain implant gives blind woman basic artificial vision in scientific first
- 'Lost extinction event' uncovered for the first time, claimed more than 60% of Africa's primates
- Study finds California condors can have 'virgin births'
- Scientists create 'superionic ice' in a lab
- Lab study: Coronavirus A.30 variant 'efficiently evades' antibodies induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
- Are we on the verge of chatting with whales?
- Early Earth was bombarded 10x more than previously estimated
- Twelfth century literature and space-age data help map 3,000 years of auroras
- Italy's wine production falls by 9% after year of extreme weather
- Heavy rain and hailstorm witnessed in United Arab Emirates
- Amazing waterspout filmed in skies of Melilla, Spanish enclave in Morocco
- Search for missing man after shark attack off North Fremantle, Western Australia
- Man found dead in what police believe was dog attack in McKeesport, Pennsylvania
- Frightening scenes in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Flood water swallows cars, people getting evacuated
- Indonesia flash floods kill at least 8 on Java
- First freeze chills tens of millions across US midwest and northeast
- Cala Ratjada in Spain hit by freak hailstorm
- Heavy snowfall in several regions of Spain and Portugal
- Great Lakes 'have a fever' as first lake-effect snow sets a record
- Heavy blizzard hits the Alps - Livigno region in Italy covered with up to 2-meter snow
- 'Prodigious' Alaskan storm dumps record rain, 10 + FEET of snow
- Best of the Web: 11 FEET of snow pounds Alaskan ski resort + Asia braces for a harsh winter
- Javelina attacks near Tucson, Arizona - 4 in as many weeks
- Woman bleeds to death after attack by pack of dogs while out for a run in Argentina
- Some states short hundreds of snowplow drivers as winter nears
- Superb show of Northern Lights in Iceland
- Landslide after heavy rain kills 11, leaves several others injured in Colombia
- 2 dead after days of heavy rain and floods in Sri Lanka
- Meteor fireball over England and northern France
- Meteor fireball recorded over Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Illinois and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over central USA
- Meteor fireball seen over northeast US and Canada
- Meteor fireball over Seattle on October 19
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (October 21)
- 'I've never been so scared in my life': Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 5 to 11 fails, shows at least 117 deaths to save one life
- Preventing and Treating Chronic COVID and COVID Vaccine Complications
- CDC emails: Our definition of vaccine is "problematic"
- First traditional homemade Covid vaccine approved for use but not in Australia!
- FDA grants vaccine emergency use authorization for children age 5-11: 'We're never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it'
- Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer's vaccine trial
- New tick-borne virus Yezo discovered in Japan
- Let's play whack a mole: Even your trusted GP is not averse to wielding the club of doom
- Winning the war against therapeutic nihilism
- Covid vaccinations 'not sufficient' in preventing Delta variant spread, almost equal to unvaccinated - UK study
- Best of the Web: FDA's own committee meeting to discuss EUA for Pfizer shots to 5-11 year olds proves there's NO case for jabbing kids
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Memo to Joe Rogan: Check out the horse-urine women
- Vaccine safety update from The Daily Sceptic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Documented Negative Effects of Covid Vaccines
- Ivermectin vs. Merck's new antiviral, Molnupiravir
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- ALIEN MYSTERY UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at ANOTHER top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
Quote of the Day
To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.
Recent Comments
oh my god, my heart just fell out of my chest. these parents must be sts candidates, they may look human, walk like humans, but there must be a...
the CTV neglected to mention that Ford has delegated the responsibility to ontario's 140 hospitals to do what they want; 121 have chosen to...
Well, whos fault is that ? Sheep need shepards. Lol. Humans have proven to be unable to govern themselves, waiting fo some leader hero to...
These developments already include internet algorithms that feed users prescribed news and advertisements and downrank or exclude banned content;...
For the time being, Chile's wine industry seems to have survived even in te midst of possible century event drought conditions so you Europeans...
these parents must be sts candidates, they may look human, walk like humans, but there must be a cold empty vacuum void instead of a soul in these things.
when are those comets due ?
🥺