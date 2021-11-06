A tall waterspout, a tornado-shaped funnel of air over water, was filmed in the skies of Melilla, a small Spanish enclave on Morocco's Mediterranean coast, on Friday morning.According to local media, the weather phenomenon is a sign of a coming thunderstorm.People woke up to cloudy skies, with the ground covered in hail in some areas.Unusual natural events have been common for Spain this year. Authorities continue to keep an eye on a volcanic eruption on La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, which began on September 19. Massive lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed more than 2,500 buildings.