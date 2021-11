© Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko



The Russian and Belarusian presidents have signed a revised Union State military doctrine, as well as a package of other integration documents, paving the way for bringing the two nations closer together.Due to Covid-19 measures, the meeting was held via a video link.The new military doctrine, also signed on Wednesday, wouldState Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev said.Announcing the revision last month, Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said the doctrine had been updated to better coordinate the actions of the two nations, not only purely in the military arena, butPutin and Lukashenko also signed a package of integration documents containingbringing them closer together. The integration program isThe Russia-Belarus Union was created back in 1999, and outlined plans for deep cooperation and integration between the two countries. While the project originally foresaw the establishment of a joint parliament, cabinet, and courts, along with other shared institutions, effectively morphing the two countries into a unified state, none of these plans have since materialized.Lukashenko told CNN last month, when asked whether the reinvigorated integration process might lead to Belarus being "slowly absorbed into Russia."he stated, adding that he and Putin were "intelligent enough to create a union of two independent states" that would be sufficiently strong.