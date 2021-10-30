The municipality of São Joaquim, in Santa Catarina, suffered a hailstorm this Friday (29). According to the Civil Defense, several houses were roofless and around eight houses were invaded by water. The Association of Municipalities of the Midwest of Santa Catarina (Ammoc) reported that there was also a record of hail in Catanduvas and Vargem Bonita. See the video below:(Translated by Google)