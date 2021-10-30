Earth Changes
Severe hailstorm hits the state of Santa Caterina, Brazil
tvjornal.ne10.uol.com.br
Fri, 29 Oct 2021 12:06 UTC
(Translated by Google)
- Severe hailstorm hits the state of Santa Caterina, Brazil
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook has changed its name to 'Meta'
- UK weather: Two bridges washed away in floods after evacuations in Scotland
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- The narcissism of trans activists 'protesting' at David Chappelle sums up how taking choreographed offense has become a plague
- California school board member caught on hot mic saying 'f--- you' at parent voicing mask mandate concerns
- Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- 'Nazis' allegedly supporting Republican candidate with Tiki-torches revealed to be a false-flag stunt by Lincoln Project
- Biden admin says it will not halt firing employees seeking vax exemptions before a DC court ruling
- COVID-19: 'Solemn day' for BC as thousands of health-care workers defy vaccination deadline
- New Jersey professor on White people: 'I want to say ... we got to take these motherf---kers out'
- Queensland, Australia: Homes seized, bank accounts raided and licences cancelled as government chases $5.2million in unpaid fines for breaking Covid rules
- 'Oh Hell No': Ice Cube ditches movie & $9 million after refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Open letter to Catholics; cc to everyone else
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- Another Metropolitan Police officer is in prison facing a rape charge
- The establishment is hiding mass resistance to vaccine mandates with the "Striketober" farce
- Cruelty: Queensland citizens will have unpaid Covid fines taken from bank accounts and seized homes
- 'Resign in disgrace!': Republicans eviscerate AG Garland as they accuse him of sending FBI after parents protesting school boards
- After Sudan army shoots protesters dead, Communists declare: 'Revolution until victory'
- Live broadcast of Biden's meeting with Pope in Vatican mysteriously cut short
- Thousands avoiding shots as US Air Force is first to face troops' rejection of vaccine mandate
- NATO sliding towards war against Russia in Ukraine
- Fauci the liar: No 'smoking gun' to hold 'power addicted' Fauci liable for US-funded gain-of-function Wuhan research
- LITTLE BOY & FAT MAN - The two info-war bombs dropped on Russia
- Best of the Web: It All Makes Sense Once You Realize They Want to Kill Us
- COP26 & The Great Reset: The not so glorious prospect of owning nothing and passing a cold, 'dark winter'
- CDC Director: 'We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated' as booster eligibility increases
- Brazil senators support criminal charges for Jair Bolsonaro over Covid crisis
- Florida sues Biden, NASA over COVID vaccine mandates for federal contractors
- Amnesty International: Washington's dismal human rights record makes US promise not to torture Assange 'not worth paper they're written on'
- Australian officials refuse to release vaccination status of Victoria's 25 'Covid deaths'
- Coming into focus: Killary's secretive, Russiagate-peddling pair of super-lawyers
- Andrew Cuomo charged over alleged groping of former aide
- Loudoun County sheriff's office rejected school superintendent's insane plan to weaponize police against parents
- Ohio school board head, who penned controversial race and equity resolution, resigns before being ousted by state senators
- Wisconsin sheriff claims to have proof of election fraud
- Guantánamo prisoner details torture for first time: 'I thought I was going to die'
- Assange fiancée says he's lost weight in British prison, looks unhealthy
- 'Very difficult years': Renowned philosophy professor Kathleen Stock quits Sussex University after harassment by trans activists
- 'Inappropriate' Florida elementary school trip to gay bar angers parents
- China's central planners intervene to ramp up coal production, causes prices to fall by half
- Lap dances and a 'Man Pageant': Kentucky school's homecoming leads to 'disciplinary action'
- AT&T accused of coercing white employees to conform to 'diversity & inclusion programming' or face penalties
- Why Israeli fascists are more honest than liberal Zionists
- New study suggest Homo Bodoensis may be the ancestor of modern humans
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato All the Way Down: Solving Biblical Mysteries with Russell Gmirkin
- Best of the Web: 536 AD, the year the sky went dark
- The surprising origins of the Tarim Basin mummies
- The discovery of an ancient nobleman tomb could rewrite Egyptian history
- Stealing a nation: The secret SAS mission to capture the Middle East's oil artery
- Sumatran fishermen may have finally found Lost Island of Gold
- Secrets of the exceptional diatretic vase revealed, recently discovered at 4th century Paleo-Christian necropolis in Autun, France
- Horses domesticated 4,200 years ago in the steppes of Black Sea region, DNA analysis reveals
- 60,000 years ago humans lived in the rainforests of Laos
- Oldest evidence of humans on Tibetan plateau may also be handprint art
- Vikings present in North America in 1021 C.E., new dating in Newfoundland suggests
- The Hopewell Airburst Event
- Hundreds of ornate, rock-cut tombs discovered in 1,800 year old ruins of Turkish city
- In COINTELPRO, FBI used anarchism to 'disrupt' leftist groups, attack Vietnam & USSR
- Oldest drawing of ghost found on 3,500-year-old Babylonian tablet in British Museum vault
- Not 'out of Japan' - Native American origins debunked by genetics and skeletal biology
- Earliest evidence of tobacco use dates to over 12,000 years ago says new study
- The unearthing of Ireland's mysterious sweathouses
- Leprosy identified in wild chimpanzees for the first time
- Previous periods of abrupt climate change cannot be explained by current scientific models
- Brain implant gives blind woman basic artificial vision in scientific first
- 'Lost extinction event' uncovered for the first time, claimed more than 60% of Africa's primates
- Study finds California condors can have 'virgin births'
- Scientists create 'superionic ice' in a lab
- Lab study: Coronavirus A.30 variant 'efficiently evades' antibodies induced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
- Are we on the verge of chatting with whales?
- Early Earth was bombarded 10x more than previously estimated
- Twelfth century literature and space-age data help map 3,000 years of auroras
- Deepest earthquake ever detected struck 467 miles beneath Japan in 2015
- Surprisingly simple process enables the synthesis of ammonia under mild conditions
- Three stunners throw down another challenge to traditional Darwinism
- Scientists find strange black 'superionic ice' that could exist inside other planets
- Earth's spin has slowed, but we still may need a negative leap second
- Mammoths survived in Siberia until just 3,900 years ago, climate change likely responsible for extinction, new study reveals
- Chinese scientists build anti-satellite weapon that can cause explosion inside exhaust
- Physicists announce results that boost evidence for new fundamental physics
- Mosquitos from East Asia spreading throughout Europe could be vector for viruses - study
- Lockdown: Where did 'the science' come from?
- UK weather: Two bridges washed away in floods after evacuations in Scotland
- Lava flows from summit in Hawaii volcano eruption
- Enormous underwater volcanic eruption creates waves of pumice off Japan
- Lightning bolt kills 3 people in Malawi
- At least 4 dead in avalanche on Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador
- Damaging floods and landslides in at least 3 departments of Colombia
- UK weather: Flooded roads and swollen rivers in Cumbria as some areas get up to 13 inches of rain
- One hurt, dozens of homes damaged as storms roll across Texas, Louisiana
- Severe rainstorm hits Asir, Saudi Arabia
- Record rain brings cockroach infestation to surface in Sacramento, California
- Captured on video a Tornado moving across I-10 near Orange, Texas - tossing an ATV into the air
- Flooding and hail as intense storms submerge parts of South Australia
- Large hailstones pound Coolah, Australia
- Storm shatters rainfall records in Southern California with up to 10 inches of rain falling
- New York and Connecticut hit with record-breaking rainfall as over 3 inches of water falls in a day
- 113-year-old rainfall record shattered in Des Moines, Iowa
- With 1,502.8 mm rainfall, Delhi in India witnesses second wettest year in 88 years
- Perth in Western Australia October rainfall record broken after storm moves over west coast, bringing hail
- Waterspout spotted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
- Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and several other states
- Meteor fireball seen over central USA
- Meteor fireball seen over northeast US and Canada
- Meteor fireball over Seattle on October 19
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (October 21)
- 'I've never been so scared in my life': Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky over Alsace, France
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- How foodborne diseases protect the gut's nervous system
- Study shows homes near wind turbines need airtight shut windows
- 92 research studies affirm that naturally acquired immunity is equal to or superior to existing vaccines
- Memo to Joe Rogan: Check out the horse-urine women
- Vaccine safety update from The Daily Sceptic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Documented Negative Effects of Covid Vaccines
- Ivermectin vs. Merck's new antiviral, Molnupiravir
- Argentinian doctor shares his ivermectin experience
- Epigenetics: Immunization is passed on to offspring, mouse study shows
- CDC Director: Fully vaccinated definition to be updated
- New Zealand's COVID-19 cases hit record despite vaccination push
- Comparison of official govt reports suggest fully vaccinated developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated
- Putting the pandemic's death toll into perspective
- Comparing all-cause mortality rate by age group: Vaccinated vs unvaccinated
- Daily Sceptic: Vaccine safety update
- FDA, CDC ignore damning report that over 90% of a hospital's admissions were vaxxed for Covid-19, no one was reporting this to VAERS
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - People Power! Pushback Against Vaccine Mandates
- Did Japan's Covid vaccine delay contribute to herd immunity and does it explain the sudden drop in cases?
- mRNA Inventor on COVID Response: "Is This Really About the Vaccine or Is It About Something Else?"
- Lysine therapy interrupts replication of virus
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- ALIEN MYSTERY UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at ANOTHER top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
Sede vacante. What pope. I'm a non practising baptised catholic, strong Irish catholic background, wasn't really raised in the church per se, but...
I just joked on RT saying the same! :D :D LOL
Thank You for this fantastic show!! +1
Airtight windows closed most of the time... What if you spend time outside everyday, you know, like a healthy human being?
'Not Unusual' Seems to be rather a lot of volcanic activity recently though and increasing?