hail
Intense thunderstorms lashed parts of South Australia on October 28, bringing severe hail and heavy rain.

This footage uploaded by Brothers At War Wines shows the town of Tanunda covered in hail, as rain washes the stones down Murray Street.

South Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Adelaide area on Thursday morning, cautioning locals of large hail and damaging winds.

The severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled by the afternoon of October 28.