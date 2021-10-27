Des Moines shattered a 113-year-old rain record Sunday.Other records set included the 2.4 inches of rain that fell Sunday in Ottumwa, which had a previous record of 1.05 inches from 1967, and Waterloo's 1.41 inches, which broke 1908's record of 1.09 inches.Through Oct. 19 many parts of Iowa including Polk County were still in moderate or severe droughts. Des Moines normally gets 2.78 inches of rain in October. Before Sunday's showers, Des Moines had gotten just 1.83 inches this month.There are chances of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS, which said Des Moines could see another inch or two by Friday. Severe weather is not expected.