You'll never BELIEVE what happened next. (Or maybe you will.)For months, Lithuania - once the home of peaceful and surprisingly effective resistance to Soviet tyranny - has engaged in increasingly strict medical fascism.Adults who refuse the Covid vaccine are essentially barred from work, shopping, and public life. Even food shopping and visits to doctors are difficult. Violators face hefty fines.A Lithuanian who goes by "gluboco" has catalogued the restrictions:And the restrictions have worked - to raise vaccination levels, that is. About three in four Lithuanian adults are fully vaccinated, more than the United States and well ahead of most other Eastern European countries.Now Lithuania is seeing the rewards!Covid cases and deaths have fallen basically to zero.Wow! Just 25 cases in a day? Fantastic news!Wait...I think I cut the chart too soon.Hate it when that happens.Here's the right one.Oh. 3,000 new cases as of yesterday? 100 times the level in July? The equivalent of more than 350,000 in the United States?This can mean only one thing, citizens of Lithuania:You have abused your freedom. Obviously it's time to tighten the restrictions!