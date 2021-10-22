Not far from the village of Varenikovskaya, the active mud volcano Shugo began to erupt. Its height reaches 163 meters. It is the largest in the Kerch-Taman volcanic region.The volcano is very dangerous. Hot mud flies out of its craters, which scatters several tens of meters. But now the craters are inactive: rare and unstable ejections can be observed.According to the head of the Crimean region, Sergei Les, the volcano has been active for many years. His incessant work is associated with the growth of the Caucasian mountain system.Volcanic mud, which contains bromine and iodine, is regularly replenished. Now Shugo is under protection and will be closed for tourists for the time being for safety reasons.(Translated by Google)