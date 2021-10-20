Earth Changes
Lightning strike kills 2 people in Ghana
Modern Ghana
Wed, 20 Oct 2021 18:21 UTC
Around 15:30 when the thunderstorms became immense, it is reported that all seven farmhands run for shelter to ensure their safety.
Unfortunately, in the process, the two men yet to be identified were struck by lightning and sadly lost their lives instantly.
With a report filed to the Kpetoe District Police in the Volta region, the bodies of the deceased were conveyed from the farm and have been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy so it can be preserved and processed for burial.
Meanwhile, the police are conducting investigations into the matter to be sure the two indeed died from the strike of the lightning.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- The Polish prime minister's bravura performance today exposes the truth: there's a 'creeping revolution' towards an EU superstate
- Rules for thee, not for me: Psaki defends Biden after he's busted violating DC mask rules
- 'We refuse to be the vaccination police': San Francisco's In-N-Out burger joint seethes over vaccine mandate after closure
- A THIRD of mass Covid vaccine centres in England have closed since peak stage of the roll-out, NHS says demand is low
- Infrared light therapy appears to aid dementia patients
- 5.33 million rai (2.1 mill. acres) of agricultural areas affected by floods since Sept 1 in Thailand
- Russian billionaire Deripaska blasts FBI raid over Trump election allegations: 'Staggeringly dumb'
- Lightning strike kills 2 people in Ghana
- Group of bipartisan lawmakers claims Amazon may have lied to Congress in anti-trust hearings
- Storms bring giant hail to suburbs north of Mackay, Australia - Record hailstones for country at 16cm (UPDATE)
- New evidence suggest Earth tipped on its side 84 million years ago
- Rehabbing the dossier: Christopher Steele stands by his ludicrous claims in a fawning ABC interview
- Ex-NSA chief's call for a 'global cyberattack radar' would give Washington ability to sow chaos via false flags
- Southwest employees score victory: Company scraps plan to punish unvaccinated employees
- The way forward: Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat processing plants
- Germany & France REJECTED Moscow's proposal to add US to Normandy Format discussions on Ukraine
- Navy report blames crew for devastating fire on USS Bonhomme Richard
- UK study finds pandemic-hit NHS wastes over £560mn yearly on 'unnecessary' & addictive pills with severe withdrawal symptoms
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- DOJ says Guantánamo detainee can testify about his CIA torture
- Biden's climate ambitions are too costly for voters
- Tehran will host Russia for military cooperation talks in 3 months time, says Iranian military chief visiting Moscow
- David Amess murderer: what we know so far about Somali suspect
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait following joint naval drills in region
- Brazen corruption: Mad Maxine paid daughter $74,000 in campaign cash THIS YEAR ALONE
- Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dies from 'Covid complications', Fox News anchor deletes Tweet questioning vaccine efficacy
- Russia to suspend direct diplomatic ties with NATO after US-led bloc's expulsion of Moscow mission - FM Lavrov
- Biden ignores DC mask mandate in latest round of Covid hypocrisy
- The incredible, disappearing, incompetent Team Biden
- Israel demands answers after Biden quietly removed sanctions on Iranian missile companies
- A desperate Biden Administration turns to terrorism
- Norway 'bow-and-arrow mass shooting by Islamic terrorist' turns out NOT to have been committed with a bow and arrows
- Psychosis cases soar 75% this year in England as lockdown hits mental health
- Birth defects and the toxic legacy of war in Iraq
- Joe Rogan says Google is 'hiding information' about vaccine-related deaths
- More than a third of UK music industry workers lost jobs in 2020
- Illinois mom allegedly shoots man dead after he refused to kiss her
- Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot: Cops who oppose vaccine mandates are spreading 'misinformation' to 'induce an insurrection'
- CNN media clown Brian Stelter cuts off Bari Weiss, asks 'Who's stopping the conversation?'
- Huge gas explosion destroys house in Scotland, 3 injured, nearby residents evacuated
- Fauci: Vaccinated Americans can enjoy holidays with family
- Why can't we Americans do what the Afghans did and take back control of our country?
- Facebook says AI will clean up platform, but its own engineers have doubts
- Privacy fears as schools use facial recognition to speed up lunch queue
- Migrant crisis in Lithuania: More than ten asylum seekers kicked out of country for having ties to terrorists according to Vilnius
- The Ukronazis place a twelve (12!) year old girl on their "black list"
- The Hopewell Airburst Event
- Hundreds of ornate, rock-cut tombs discovered in 1,800 year old ruins of Turkish city
- In COINTELPRO, FBI used anarchism to 'disrupt' leftist groups, attack Vietnam & USSR
- Oldest drawing of ghost found on 3,500-year-old Babylonian tablet in British Museum vault
- Not 'out of Japan' - Native American origins debunked by genetics and skeletal biology
- Earliest evidence of tobacco use dates to over 12,000 years ago says new study
- The unearthing of Ireland's mysterious sweathouses
- Oldest footprints of pre-humans identified in Crete
- Breaking the News: How the first media moguls shaped history
- Declassified CIA files raise further questions about US complicity in Colombian massacres
- Zbigniew's Ghost: An Exorcism (A Book Review of Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond)
- Italian sailors knew of America 150 years before Christopher Columbus, new analysis of ancient documents suggests
- Guterres and the Great Reset: How Capitalism Became a Time Bomb
- Triceratops' 'lost relative' that lived in New Mexico is named after CNN founder Ted Turner
- Who really runs the Middle East?
- The gradual discovery of eyeglasses
- Late Persistence of human ancestors at the margins of the monsoon in India
- World's most dangerous bird raised by humans 18,000 years ago
- 25,000 year old human jawbone discovered in Indonesian cave oldest found in Wallacea, dental problems reveal heavy carbohydrate diet
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Energy Checkmate and Lost Civilizations
- Infrared light therapy appears to aid dementia patients
- New evidence suggest Earth tipped on its side 84 million years ago
- Over a thousand cosmic explosions in 47 days detected by FAST
- Japanese astronomers record possible impact event on Jupiter
- Best of the Web: Swarm of near-Earth comets linked to recent ice giant Encke's breakup
- 'Volcanic' comet 29P blows its top in superoutburst creating coma wider than Jupiter
- Our solar system may be surrounded by magnetic tunnel-like structure
- The mathematics of the amazing sandpile
- Drug to calm cytokine storm: Life-saving Russian discovery could be key to stopping body's 'suicide attack' in severe Covid cases
- Scientists 'create' world's coldest temperature inside lab
- The mega-comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein will get as close as Saturn in 2031
- Android phones send device, user 'identifier' data to manufacturers & Big Tech firms offering 'pre-installed' apps, new study says
- Strange radio waves emerge from the direction of the galactic center
- No beginning - Universe has always existed
- Best of the Web: Smoking Gun: 'Giant Comet' theory by Napier, Clube et al. vindicated in new paper
- New Horizons telescope spots Kuiper Belt "twins"
- NASA will attempt to nudge asteroid Didymoon off trajectory that poses threat to Earth
- The unknown Eocene-Oligocene boundary mass extinction event was accompanied by climate change and super eruptions, followed by an explosion of life
- Identical twins carry distinctive epigenetic marks
- Wuhan and US scientists planned to create new coronaviruses
- 5.33 million rai (2.1 mill. acres) of agricultural areas affected by floods since Sept 1 in Thailand
- Floods, landslides kill 48 in Nepal with 33 missing
- Flood death toll rises to 46 in the Indian state of Uttarakhand - Almost 19 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Pensioner mauled to death by 2 dogs in Italy
- Woman killed in pit bull attack in Grant County, Indiana
- Mt. Aso erupts in Japan, sending volcanic smoke to 3,500 meters in sky
- 18 dead, dozens missing after floods in Kerala, India - Death toll rises to 41 (UPDATE)
- Topical Storm Kompasu causes deadly flooding in the Philippines after 25 inches of rain dumped - At least 40 killed (UPDATES)
- 6-month-old baby killed after being attacked by family dog in Kodak, Tennessee
- Waterspout caught on film near Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland
- Tobago fisherman marvels at 'biggest' waterspout ever
- Strong magnitude 6 earthquake hits off Greek island of Karpathos
- Municipality of Uberlândia in Brazil floods after 35 mm of rain in 30 minutes, roads turn into rivers
- 2 killed, 3 injured by lightning strike in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 2 adults, 4 children missing after flash flood in New Taipei City, Taiwan
- Thailand hit with new flooding amid heavy rains
- Wintry weather hits Finland with 48cm (19 inches) of snow recorded in Lapland - "Unusual amount of snow in the current forecasts for October" - Meteorologist
- The island of Corfu, Greece in "state of emergency" after storm causes extensive destruction
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and other states
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California on October 19
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states
- Dramatic moment meteor fireball streaks across the sky above Leicester, UK
- Meteor fireball seen over California
- Meteor fireball over Spain on October 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and 6 other states
- British Columbia woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky over Alsace, France
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Granada, Spain (3 October)
- Meteor fireball turns night into day over Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming
- Meteor fireball crosses cities in Minas Gerais and lights up Copacabana's sky in Brazil
- NASA: 'At least 5 fireballs' reported over US
- Meteor fireball seen over British Columbia and Washington on September 25th
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany on September 26th
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and 3 other states
- NASA says 'boom' and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Daily Sceptic: Vaccine safety update
- FDA, CDC ignore damning report that over 90% of a hospital's admissions were vaxxed for Covid-19, no one was reporting this to VAERS
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - People Power! Pushback Against Vaccine Mandates
- Did Japan's Covid vaccine delay contribute to herd immunity and does it explain the sudden drop in cases?
- mRNA Inventor on COVID Response: "Is This Really About the Vaccine or Is It About Something Else?"
- Lysine therapy interrupts replication of virus
- Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine without fear of disciplinary action
- Americans are eating more ultra-processed foods
- WHO: Tuberculosis deaths increased in 2020 for first time in more than a decade
- Best of the Web: Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial
- The data is in: We are now worse off than before the experimental jabs
- Benefits of sauna and winter-swimming revealed in new study on Scandinavian men
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is October 15th Worldwide Mandatory Vaccination Day?
- Merck asks FDA for emergency approval of new COVID drug despite safety concerns
- Making the case: A natural immunity cheat sheet
- Steve Kirsch: 'At least 200,000 people have died from the Covid jabs in the US'
- VAERS data show COVID vaccine serious injury close to 112,000, Pfizer asks FDA for approval to inject kids 5 to 11
- Ivermectin: Truth & totalitarianism - Calling out the lie
- "Proceed with caution at your own peril' Merck's COVID 'super drug' poses serious health risks, scientists warn
- Covid-19 infection may prompt Guillain-Barré syndrome, J&J vaccine implicated in increased risk
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
Quote of the Day
I wanted to change the world. But I have found that the only thing one can be sure of changing is oneself.
Recent Comments
I ain't no pure blood but I ain't never getting vaxed for a virus that only exists in the minds of others being that it is nothing, and I mean...
Sottreader, you are absolutely correct. All this does is get them through the holiday season. The exemptions will still be denied. In order to...
This displays the power of the media. The un-vaxxed are now rerferred to as "Pure Bloods" and I am one of them.
This could certainly explain the discovery of equatorial type ancient forests in Antartica. Its not that the earth was warmer, its that Antartica...
Here is a link - [Link] Of course the stinking smelly British are all wrapped into it - ain't they been that way for way too long! I'm saying this...