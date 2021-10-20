According to information gathered from sources, the two deceased were on the farm with five other people on Monday, October 18, 2021, when storms brought in heavy rains.With a report filed to the Kpetoe District Police in the Volta region, the bodies of the deceased were conveyed from the farm and have been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy so it can be preserved and processed for burial.Meanwhile, the police are conducting investigations into the matter to be sure the two indeed died from the strike of the lightning.