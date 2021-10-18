Search and rescue operations are continuing Sunday morning after a group of adults and students attending a nature camp were swept away by a flash flood in Shuangxi District, New Taipei City, Saturday afternoon.New Taipei City Fire Department received reports that a group of students and teachers had been swept away by a sudden surge of water in a stream on the Hubao Pond Trail at 4:38 pm.Search and rescue personnel arrived at the scene to find nine adults and four children trapped on the other side of the swollen river, and seven missing.New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi said that the 31 people had been participating in a nature experience course organized by the Tianda Local Nature Company. Members had registered via a Facebook community group called "Generous Nature." The mayor ordered search operations to continue through the night.Search and rescue teams continued operations through the night working in three-hour shifts.At dawn, Sunday, 256 search and rescue personnel gathered at the Command Center at Taiping Activity Center in Shuangxi District to be deployed to search areas downstream in the Beishi River.The Central Weather Bureau had forecast, Friday, the arrival of a northeast monsoonal front with heavy rain expected in mountain districts starting Saturday afternoon. Whether there was negligence on the part of activity organizers is currently under investigation.