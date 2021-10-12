During a segment on his program, Carlson went after Democrats for claiming they are the party against "authoritarianism" by using tactics that one might see from an authoritarian regime.
Carlson then mentioned "censorship" online, proposals to monitor American's financial transactions, and measures instituted in the name of coronavirus.
Transcript below:
"We're going to do something a little different for the next hour, we are going to try to explain what this country is fighting itself about. What are the lines that divide us? It is pretty obviously not the old partisan divide that the rest of us grew up with, Republican versus Democrat, you've figured that out now. You look over at the Democratic side you see Rashida Tlaib, you're pretty certain she is not on your side, obviously," Carlson began.
"But then the question is, is Mitch McConnell on your side? And the answer as you well know is no, not really. So what divides us? What is the dividing line? And it's really simple. The people in charge are intent on replacing our free democratic system with an authoritarian system where they don't convince you of anything, they simply make you do things and they benefit from that."
"There are people in this country who are opposed to that. They are anti-authoritarian, and if you look at who we book on this show, that may explain why we do it. You may have noticed, we have a lot of former lefties on the show — Glenn Greenwald, is the most obvious; Alex Berenson as well, and many others. Now, we probably don't agree with these people on a lot of things. Are we on the same side on abortion? We've never asked."
"But one thing we know for certain is that they are totally opposed to authoritarianism, so that really is the divide. People are for an authoritarian America and those who are for a free America, it's that simple, and once you start to understand politics through that lens, you figure out what's really going on."
So we're going to spend the next hour looking at the rise of authoritarian impulses on the left and try to figure out where those came from and where they're going.
Now, none of this is brand new. You'll recall that Democratic Party politicians have been pushing for censorship for a long time. Certainly, since Trump won in 2016. They blamed that victory on Facebook.
All right, because Republicans are calling for censorship. So, that's how the Democratic Party is responding to the collapsing poll numbers of their President. They are accusing the other side of authoritarianism while practicing it themselves. Right.
"So, that is not really hypocrisy anymore, it is hierarchy. What they are telling you is that crimes against their ideas are the only crimes that matter. Well, that attitude has no popular support in this country, so you can only enforce it by force using surveillance to root out people who got the wrong ideas, and that's exactly the basis on which the Biden administration is proceeding."
"That's why the administration has now given itself the authority to monitor everything that happens, for example in your private bank account."
"No one in the Biden administration has bothered to answer it or even think about it, instead, they are forcing anyone who raises these questions to be quiet. That's not a democratic system, that's an authoritarian system."