The quake struck close to Crete this morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS),. The USGS also revealed the earthquake hit the east coast of Crete.The earthquake was reported at 9.24am UTC, 12.24pm local time.According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), this is the seventh quake to strike Greece.One person from Sitia, said on the EMSC: "Quite strong one!"I couldn't walk properly on the road!"Another person also said: "Was strong enough to go outside the building."A third also said: "I felt a little bit of shaking and swinging."In the last half an hour, the EMSC has also reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Crete.Another quake was reported in the Dodecanese Islands today.There have been no reports of injuries as of yet.Local media reporter, Derek Gatopoulos said no serious damage had been done to the area.He tweeted: "No serious damage on nearby island of Karpathos, crews still checking remote Cretan villages nearest to epicentre."One person was killed after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck the island on September 27.The man died after a church dome collapsed in the town of Arkalochori.Approximately 2,500 tents were set to house residents in the area.