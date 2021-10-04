As the world looks on in horror at the Victoria Police Force's steady descent into outright terrorism of the population Down Under, we are reminded here in Ireland that our very own army of useful idiots, known as An Garda Siochana, continue to serve the interests of the Globalist arse-lickers in Ireland's one-party parliament and the Wall Street banking and pharmaceutical cartels - all at the expense of the local population.
Here are four stories, from just this past week alone, which once again confirm that Ireland's police force, not fit for purpose, have no interest in protecting the population, and are instead waging a Fascist war on the very people who pay their wages.
- GARDA SIOCHANA MEMBERS IN DUBLIN ASSAULT A CHILD AND THEN SPIT IN HIS FACE
His mother reported to the Irish Independent that before been dragged to the station by the violent sadists who had just attacked him, one of them spat in his face. This is the same police force, remember, that enforces mask rules and mandatory quarantine on the Irish people to 'keep them safe' from a purported virus. What a joke! It is also being reported that the boy has been diagnosed with a concussion as a result of the vicious battering he received at the hands of the people we pay to protect our children. The horrendous attack leaves little doubt that many of these 'protectors' are sick, demented, mentally deranged, abusive gangsters, who are an absolute danger to the public and should be locked in a cage away from civilized people - especially kids.
A former senior member of St John Ambulance, a 'humanitarian organisation' that provides training on first aid and emergency medical services, is currently been investigated after claims were made by 5 men that he raped and abused them when they were children. One of the victims, Mick Finnegan, reports that he was sexually assaulted from the age of 12 and was ruthlessly beaten and raped by the predator until he was forced to quit his volunteer role. The impact that the abuse had on Mick's life was devastating. Psychologically and emotionally traumatized he struggled to connect with others, including his own family, and eventually became homeless. Today he stills suffers from PTSD and in recent years was forced to travel to the UK to undergo specialist surgery due to the injuries he received as a result of been sodomized. Mick also said that he knew of other children who were being groomed by the paedophile and that they too were sexually abused. The accusations are part of an ongoing examination of the St John Ambulance group - part of the Order of St John - with a multitude of cases of historical abuse been reported by many victims.
The biggest scandal though is the reaction that emanated from the authorities when Mick Finnegan, on leaving the organisation, gave a statement to the Gardai about the sexual abuse. Despite suffering from physical injuries and outlining in detail what had happened to him, he was ignored and never heard anything back from them. He left the station after naming his abuser, but An Garda Siochana failed to take action, leaving the Order of St. John's sexual deviant free to continue roaming Ireland's streets preying on young children. And when did all of this occur? In conservative 1950s or 1960s Ireland, during the era of Catholic Church dominance over the land? In the 1940s, when single mothers and 'illegitimate' children were been dumped into homes? No! This all happened in modern Ireland, as the Celtic Tiger economy was the envy of the world, in 1999. Today, the same numbskulls who disregarded Mick's story of abuse and abandoned him in his time of need, are most likely still working within Ireland's farcical police force and are most probably still allowing child sexual abuse to occur without any repercussions whatsoever.
3. GARDA SIOCHANA MEMBER IGNORES CAR CRASH VICTIM, ALLOWING HIM TO DIE WITHOUT ASSISTANCE
We also learned this week about a member of the force who failed to act when she was alerted to a car crash by a concerned witness. The female officer, known as a Bangarda in Ireland, was on patrol when she was flagged down by a man who told her of the crash that had happened just around the corner. He urged her to assist. Instead, of doing so the Bangarda drove off and even failed to call in the incident as an emergency. Worse still, prior to leaving, she lied to the gentleman, informing him that she would go straight to the scene of the crash. She never did. No record exists of her having called through for help from any other department. Instead, a call was made separately by another concerned member of the public to the emergency services department. By the time an ambulance arrived though it was too late. A passenger, who had been suffering from serious injuries as a result of the accident, tragically perished while waiting for help. It is expected that this policing failure will be investigated. Unfortunately, like always in the tradition of Irish politics, it will be yet another instance of the corrupt and incompetent Garda Siochana investigating the corrupt and incompetent Garda Siochana.
4. MEMBERS OF AN GARDA SIOCHANA CONTINUE TO CANCEL EMERGENCY 999 CALLS
over 200,000 high priority emergency callouts resulted in abysmal failure on the behalf of the Gardai in a 22 month period between 2019 and 2020.
This week it has become known that despite the promises made by Senior Gardai that this would not happen again - it is. The Irish Independent reported on Thursday that a further 53 incidents have since been identified where 999 calls were cancelled. On commenting on the fiasco, Chairman of the Policing Authority, Bob Collins said that it was 'very difficult to get one's head around it'. If ever there was an understatement, that is definitely one. It is believed that since this wave of mind-blowing unethical inefficiency began within the force, countless crimes have been left unreported and victims of domestic violence have suffered the most. The dysfunction and incapacity that would have to exist for something like this to happen is almost inconceivable. But unfortunately, it is exactly what is occurring in Ireland's law enforcement department in 2021.