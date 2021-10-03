© Amit Kumar Karmakar



Disaster authorities report that more than 500,000 people have evacuated their homes after severe flooding in the state of West Bengal, eastern India.across the districts of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Baddhaman, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and Birbhum.Many of those affected have evacuated their homes.and 1,100 emergency relief camps have been set up.including 3 in Hooghly and 5 in Bankura.Parts of the state have seen heavy rain has since mid-September. A low pressure area increased the rainfall intensity over the last few days.NERC said, as of 02 October, heavy discharges from barrages was still on-going, inundating more areas in Howrah, Hoogly, Bankura, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Baddhaman and Paschim Medinipur districts.In May, heavy rainfall from Cyclone Yass caused flooding and damage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that about 20,000 mud houses and temporary shelters had been damaged.Air Force helicopters and rescue teams from the Indian Army were deployed to flooded areas in the state on 02 August 2021. Fourteen people lost their lives after days of heavy rain from 14 September 2021.